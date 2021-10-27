Travellers now exempt from quarantine advised to directly contact AQ hotels for refund

With changes to entry requirements for international arrivals starting Monday, travellers who are exempt from quarantine, but have already booked a stay in advance are advised to directly contact hotels where their reservation was made.

Starting November 1, travellers who are fully vaccinated and from 46 countries and territories classified by the Thai government as a “low risk” for Covid-19 are exempt from quarantine. A spokesperson says travellers will need to test negative for Covid-19 in a PCR test and wait one night for the results, then they can travel throughout Thailand.

During today’s CCSA press briefing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of the News Division, Maratee Nalita Andamo, said says travellers who are now exempt from quarantine should contact the hotel directly for a refund. She says the government has already notified the hotels to consider refunding the payments.

Maratee noted that the “sandbox” tourism scheme is separate from the quarantine exemption scheme. Under the new scheme, areas in 17 provinces, known as “blue zones,” will be open to vaccinated travellers, regardless of which country they are travelling from. There is no hotel quarantine for travellers entering under the “sandbox” scheme, but they must stay in the “sandbox” area for a specified time.

