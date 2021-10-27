Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases; provincial totals

57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 18,922 with 18,828 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,452 new Covid-19 cases and 8,449 recoveries. There are now 98,096 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19. 2,355 patients are in critical condition with 534 of them on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,875,315 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,846,452 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 72,049,529 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 371,263 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 401,747 received their second dose, and 38,999 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

