Laotian man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter in Thailand

A 32 year old woman took her 13 year old niece to Nakhon Phanom Hospital yesterday following repeated assaults by the girl’s biological father.

The girl’s father, a 41 year old Laotian construction contractor named Varin from Savannakhet, was arrested yesterday, March 9, at a construction site opposite Ratchanakharin Psychiatric Hospital in Mueang district, Nakhon Phanom province.

The case was brought to light on March 8, when the girl sought help from the village headman, Sanor Pandang. She reported that her father, Varin, had assaulted her and attempted to rape her while tiling a house.

He also threatened to kill the family and burn the house down. Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachai Nakornsings, were called to the scene.

Varin appeared disoriented and without identification, prompting police to detain him for questioning at Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station. During interrogation by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jamras Sihata, Varin denied the allegations, displaying signs of drug influence.

A drug test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, leading to charges of drug use and illegal entry into Thailand.

Sexual assault

Officials plan to interview the girl with a multidisciplinary team at the prosecutor’s office in Nakhon Phanom. If evidence supports her claims, additional charges against Varin will be pursued.

The girl’s aunt revealed that Varin had frequently taken her niece to work. On one occasion, unable to view an adult video due to slow Internet, he demanded to have intercourse with the girl.

When she refused, he became violent, causing her to flee to the psychiatric hospital across the street. Varin then chased her with a knife, prompting her to seek help from her aunt and mother.

The girl disclosed that Varin had raped her five times, threatening to kill the family if she reported the abuse. These assaults occurred twice at her grandmother’s house in Nakhon Phanom and three times at a construction site. Varin’s threats of violence and arson if she did not comply left her terrified and silent.

Varin’s actions were consistent, as he often brandished a machete to intimidate the girl into silence. On February 1 and February 2, he raped her at her grandmother’s home, each time threatening to kill the family if she raised the alarm.

Between February 11 and February 13, he repeated the abuse at the construction site, again using a machete to ensure her compliance.

The girl recounted these events, noting her father’s persistent demands even at the psychiatric hospital construction site. On February 17, he attempted to rape her for the sixth time, reported KhaoSod.

When she resisted, he demanded she download a pornographic website, which she refused. Fleeing to her aunt, she sought assistance and initiated legal action against her father. The girl remains determined to pursue justice for the abuse she suffered.