Drugs
German man on overstay arrested for guns, drugs
Police arrested a Thai woman and a German man on overstay in Patong with drugs and weapons. They were found and taken into custody on Friday after the man sent a threatening image of a gun on the LINE app. Police did not reveal how long ago the man’s stamp in his passport had expired, only confirming that he had overstayed.
The 39 year old German man was apprehended in a house in Soi Khwan Yang in Patong along with is 44 year old Thai girlfriend. The Patong Police chief confirmed the arrest, naming the suspect only as Mateas and Rat without giving last names.
When they were arrested, officers found 0.8 grammes of crystal meth in their possession. The couple also had a handgun, parts of other guns, 16 bullets, and 12.3 grammes of gunpowder in the house. They will face charges of illegal possession of a Category 1 drug as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The German man will also be prosecuted for his overstay in Thailand.
Police received a report from a person saying they had been threatened over the LINE app when the German man sent a photo of his gun. Officers followed up on the report and discovered the man living illegally in the country with a woman he claimed to be his wife.
When questioned, the German man said that they had been living together for 10 years but were not legally married. He told police that he had bought the crystal meth they found in his home from a stranger. He claimed that he had no way to contact that person, though police doubted his claims. He also told police that he bought the gun about four years ago from a friend named Boy but that friend is now dead, according to TPN National.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
German man on overstay arrested for guns, drugs
Top Samut Prakan cops transferred in shooting cover up
Aeroflot adds 14 more weekly Russian flights to Phuket
What are they smoking? More tweaks to cannabis rules
The Best Place for the Finest Foods | Tops Fine Foods Sukhumvit 49
FTX crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Threesome couple retaliates against victim’s story
Spielberg’s ‘Terminal’ man departs CDG forever
Despite poor Republican election showing, Trump expected to announce presidential bid Tuesday
57k passengers – 49k international – arriving at Suvarnabhumi daily
Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
“India’s first voter” has died
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
-
Crime4 days ago
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
-
Business4 days ago
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
-
Environment4 days ago
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
-
Environment4 days ago
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on