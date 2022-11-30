Politics
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Iran promised Thailand that it won’t attack Israeli tourists on Thai soil. The Thai government informed Israel’s government yesterday that it had received a commitment from Iran not to attack Israeli targets in Thailand, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry cable and two Israeli officials.
Iran, and Iran-backed forces, are believed to have been behind attacks on Israelis and Jews across the globe. Meanwhile, Thailand is a hub for Israeli tourists.
Iranian nationals committed attacks in Thailand as part of an assassination plot against Israeli diplomats in February 2012, according to Thai authorities. An Iranian man hurled a grenade at a rented house in Bangkok. Five people were injured in the attack.
The man, along with two other Iranian men, fled after the blast. One of the men then threw another bomb at a taxi driver who refused to give him a ride. He then tried to throw yet another bomb at police when they closed in on him. The last bomb ended up exploding near the man, blowing off one of his legs.
The bombings came a day after attacks against Israeli diplomats in India and Georgia, which Israel also blamed on Iran. Iran denied involvement in any of the attacks and accused Israel of attempting to harm the “friendly and historic” relations between it and Thailand.
In June this year, Royal Thai Police issued a secret order to police across the country to keep an eye out for Iranian spies, after one was arrested in Indonesia. A police source said that security was closely monitoring the movement of Iranian nationals, and some Thai Muslims were suspected to be working as spies in Thailand.
Israel’s Mossad said that a secret Hezbollah unit was behind two deadly terror attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Argentina in the 1990s. Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist militant group funded by Iran. The attacks were carried out in Buenos Aires.
The first attack blew up the Israeli Embassy in 1992, killing 29 people. The second attack targeted a Jewish community centre in 1994, killing 86 people. It was one of the world’s deadliest antisemitic crimes since World War II.
Mossad’s investigation said that Hezbollah carried out the bombings in revenge for Israeli operations against it in Lebanon.
It said that Hezbollah had used secret infrastructure constructed over years in Buenos Aires and other South American locations to plan attacks. According to the investigation, Hezbollah sent operatives to South American countries starting in 1988. This was so the operatives could get experience opening businesses and moving to new countries.
The operatives then gathered intelligence about border security, setting up cover companies, and possible targets, including the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires.
In February 1992, Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s leader, Sheikh Abbas Musawi. The brutal attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires was committed in March, a month later.
Mossad said in July this year, however, that Iran did not play an “on the ground” role in the attacks, as originally believed. Mossad said that it still believes that Iran approved and funded the attacks with training and equipment.
Iran has a history of violent persecution against Jews, and other ethnic and religious minority groups.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand advises Indians to obtain visa prior to travelling to avoid long queues
Driver furious with Bangkok shopping mall after foreigner accidently causes damage to her car
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Korean woman arrested for 5 million baht theft, 6-year overstay
Japan is the No.1 tourist destination among Thais
10,000 Angkor Wat residents facing mass eviction
Parents seek justice after 4 year old child dies after mysterious fall at school
Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
Violent criminals in Thailand to be tagged for 10 years after release to protect women
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
ASEAN2 days ago
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand