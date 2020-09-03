Koh Phangan cannabis farm raided by police | The Thaiger

Crime
Koh Phangan cannabis farm raided by police
A Koh Phangan cannabis farm was raided today and police seized 40 plants. Meanwhile, Thai lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would allow people to grow cannabis. But these growers might have jumped the gun.
Police say the farm was around 1 rai (.3 acres), and hidden in the forests of Koh Phangan. The seized cannabis plants weighed around 60 kilograms altogether, according to the island’s deputy police chief. Officers say they are still investigating to see who is involved.
“The plants didn’t grow naturally … There were watering pots, garden hoses, and fertilisers. This suggests they must be planted by someone.”
Police were tipped off about the farm about a month ago and began to keep a close watch on the area. Nobody was seen on the farm and officers decided to just seize the plants after the month-long investigation. The cannabis was growing on protected land, police say. The investigation is still open and police say they will question nearby landowners.
Thailand is becoming more marijuana-friendly, but police are still busting growing operations. A bill allowing cannabis to be grown at home, for both personal use and to sell, is set to be debated and vetted by parliament. Those who want to grow cannabis who need to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
One of the major coalition partners in the Thai Government, the Bumjaithai Party, headed up by now Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, campaigned before the election on a platform for easing prohibitions on marijuana use in Thailand. Their votes have been vital in parliament – without Bumjaithai the Palang Pracharat party, and PM Prayut, would not have had the votes in parliament become the ruling party.
Public Health Minister Abutin Charnvirakul says he wants cannabis to become Thailand’s new cash crop. He says growing cannabis can generate income and create economic opportunities.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
