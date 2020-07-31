Khon Kaen police raid drug warehouse | The Thaiger

Crime
Khon Kaen police raid drug warehouse
A drug warehouse has been raided in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. The warehouse is in Khon Kaen City’s main business district, and several types of drugs, which police valued at tens of millions of baht, were seized. The provincial governor, police chief and other authorities reported the arrest of 35 year old “Jetsadaporn” and 34 year old “Jurairat”, both from neighbouring Maha Sarakham province. Officials say the evidence includes 523,272 methamphetamine (“yaba”) pills, 3,036 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ya ice”), 5 kilograms of dried marijuana, a gun, and other assets valued at over a million baht.
Jetsadaporn reportedly stated that the drugs were bought in Laos from a man named “Sin” and were smuggled into Thailand through Mukdahan province. The drug gang allegedly had several meeting points in Khon Kaen to exchange the goods. All the drugs were then moved to an apartment building. There were 2 rooms rented by the suspects, 1 to store the drugs, the other used as a bedroom. The bedroom often also as a testing room, where customers could try out the quality of the drugs on the spot.
The governor says the suspects admitted to being a part of an international cartel. They were allegedly paid 1 baht per yaba pill sold, and if all pills in the lot were sold within the allotted time they would receive a bonus of 500,000 baht. Earnings from the sale of crystal meth and other drugs were separate from yaba sales. Evidence shows that the suspects received yaba pills in bulk; the rooms were rented for 4 months and there were 5 yaba lots delivered and sold. There were 200,000 to 400,000 pills per lot and 2-3 kilograms of crystal meth. per lot. Officials received information about the suspects from smaller drug sellers and users.
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Police in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasisma province, aka Korat, are offering a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a drug dealer who escaped after shooting an undercover agent in a sting operation gone bad. 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, in Korat’s Khong district on Wednesday. The officer was hit in the chest and arm and taken to hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled to a nearby cassava plantation, where he managed to evade a police dragnet. Investigators summoned friends of the […]
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Police in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district yesterday arrested a woman after she showed up at a local gold shop, dressed in pink Muslim garb and armed with a pistol, evidently intending to rob the place. Unfortunately for her, the caper was foiled when the owner of the “Yaowarat Gold Department Store” locked her in, called police and waited outside for them to arrive. 39 year old Sawanporn Angku told police that she had taken a taxi from Minburi district to the shop because she was desperate and had no option but to steal gold. Officers from Khannayao Police Station […]
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
2 suspects, arrested early yesterday and accused of the fatal shooting in broad daylight of a motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya, have been charged with murder. Police traced and arrested the 2 prime suspects, named as 39 year old Manat Imamu and 45 year old Niphon Panthong, in Chon Buri’s Bangsaen district, as they attempted to withdraw money from an ATM. The pair had left behind the motorbike, pistol and clothing used in the crime at a small apartment in Nongprue before fleeing. Authorities were able to trace the route the suspects took when they fled the scene using Pattaya’s […]
