Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting | The Thaiger

Crime

Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting

Jack Burton

3 hours ago

Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
2 suspects, arrested early yesterday and accused of the fatal shooting in broad daylight of a motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya, have been charged with murder. Police traced and arrested the 2 prime suspects, named as 39 year old Manat Imamu and 45 year old Niphon Panthong, in Chon Buri’s Bangsaen district, as they attempted to withdraw money from an ATM. The pair had left behind the motorbike, pistol and clothing used in the crime at a small apartment in Nongprue before fleeing. Authorities were able to trace the route the suspects took when they fled the scene using Pattaya’s CCTV security cameras, despite about half of them being out of order.

A reenactment of the crime – a critical part of Thai law to achieve a guilty verdict – was conducted yesterday This involved the suspects showing Pattaya police how the crime unfolded. Police blocked off portions of the area behind Pattaya School 8, near the city’s famous Walking Street night district, for the procedure.

The Pattaya City police chief told reporters that one of the suspects admitted to the primary motive: the suspects were part of a drinking circle with the victim, 47 year old Prathum Saartnak, earlier in the week. Prathum allegedly made several personal insults about one of 2 in front of the group of drinkers, causing the group to mock the suspect. Due to the loss of face, the suspects decided the only way to settle the issue was murder.

The men are charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in public and carrying a gun in public without a permit. They remain in police custody without bail.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

