Justice minister targets drug money laundering | The Thaiger

Crime
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
With the government struggling to find revenue streams for its economic stimulus plans to rebuild an economy battered by Covid-19, Thailand’s justice minister thinks he has an idea to help. He wants authorities to target businesses that launder drug money from the Golden Triangle and has set a target of 1.5 billion baht by August.
The minister says anti-drug forces, both civilian and military, have arrested 125 drug suspects and seized millions of speed pills and manufacturing equipment in northern Thailand. Officials are also expected to freeze around 50 million baht worth of assets related to the arrested traffickers. He says the Golden Triangle, bordering Chiang Rai and northern provinces, is a huge source of drugs and a haven for traffickers. Traffickers launder money there then send it back to drug syndicates in other countries.
The money laundering involves the purchase of precious metal bullion, gold ornaments and construction materials as well as online gambling, which facilitates daily money transfers.
“Officials will look for suspicious businesses that have grown disproportionately in the past few years. The Revenue Department will also support the investigation.”
The justice minister believes intensified action should result in the seizure of at least 1.5 billion baht by August, compared with 700 million baht seized from drug traffickers last year. Just last week, assets valued at 42 million baht were frozen by Chiang Rai police.
Drug syndicates smuggle drugs into Thailand across the border from Myanmar, Cambodia or Laos, then distribute them to Bangkok and other major cities. The Thai and Burmese governments have independently stepped up their anti-narcotics efforts in the Golden Triangle region, mostly with little real effect, other than a parade of weekly photo opportunities with large drug seizures – in truth, a tiny proportion of the drugs that leak through their patrols.
Authorities say the number of drug seizures has risen 1000% in just the past 2 years, a stark indication of the growth in industrial-scale production in the Golden Triangle.
Thailand remains a major trafficking route for opiates and synthetic drugs manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin states, the northeastern states that border China, Laos and Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Chiang Mai
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Real estate developers in Thailand’s North are a bracing for a slump in the residential property market, as the number of home buyers is dwindling and banks are imposing stricter rules on home buyers and reportedly denying mortgages. The president of the Chiang Mai Real Estate Association says the economic slowdown and lower confidence among buyers will lead to a further drop in the property market.
He says housing sales and transfers in northern Thailand slowed last year because of the US-China trade war. Many Chinese buyers were unable to get units transferred as moving funds from China to Thailand became more difficult.
“More than half of Chiang Mai’s GDP is from the tourism industry, which is stumbling. Many job seekers today are those who used to work in the hotel business.”
The president of the Phitsanulok Real Estate Association says his province will also see a market slowdown this year, due to lower purchasing power and weaker demand, in line with other markets across the country.
“As the virus spread in Thailand, some home buyers browsed housing projects online and decided to buy. Many of them were rejected for mortgages because banks have become more cautious than before the pandemic.”
A spokesman for the Real Estate Information Centre says the absorption rate of residential supply in Chiang Mai for all types of residences is facing a drop, from 2.5-4.2% per month in 2019 to 1.1-1.6% this year.
“Housing Developers should be more wary of launching new supply this year. Especially as market sentiment will be unfavourable due to the pandemic. Also a large volume of unsold housing developments remain.”
The REIC predicts that unsold homes in Chiang Mai will rise to at least 9,343 units by the end of the year; higher than the 5 year average of 8,694 and up from 9,149 units worth 35.42 billion baht as of the end of 2019.
Of the 2019 amount, 2,615 units worth 10.7 billion baht were completed and ready to transfer. The number of residential units being transferred in Chiang Mai this year is estimated at 12,156 units worth 23.14 billion baht, down 7.9% and 14.6% respectively from 2019.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
14 million methamphetamine pills seized in massive Chiang Rai drug haul
Police in Chiang Mai have arrested 2 men and a woman in the province’s Fang district when they found 14 million methamphetamine pills, aka. “yaba”, in one of their 2 vehicles. Officers got a tip on Friday that drugs would be smuggled into the district and set up road checkpoints, according to the deputy national police spokesman.
At around 12:30am, officers spotted a suspicious pickup truck on the Fang bypass road. They followed the vehicle to a hotel in tambon San Sai. Officers checked with the hotel operator who told them that a woman had parked the pickup at the hotel and checked in. They went to her room to question her.
The woman, Phitsamon Samaknakhon, told them she drove the pickup, following another along the route. 2 men, Suthat Nonthong and Yodrak Klangna, boarded the vehicle and were staying in other rooms at the same hotel.
Officers found the 2 men inside their rooms and took all 3 suspects back to the pickup truck. When they opened the rear door of the pickup, they found 77 sacks containing 14 million speed pills inside. The trio were arrested and charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell. They were taken to the Fang police station for questioning and pressing charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai quarantines 26 returnees from Phuket
26 returnees from Phuket back to Chiang Rai arrived home on 2 passenger coaches today and were immediately placed in 14 day quarantine. The 26 arrived at the Wiang Indra Riverside Resort in Chiang Rai province (by the way, it looks VERY nice!).
The Deputy provincial governor of Chiang Rai welcomed them and asked them to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the health department. Thorough screening was reportedly conducted by Chiang Rai health officials and they were also reminded to eat only well cooked food, use a personal serving spoon when eating, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and most importantly wear face masks at all times.
Meanwhile a group of 400 Thais returnees from foreign countries were placed in state quarantine facilities in Chonburi province yesterday. 7 hotels in Pattaya City have been designated state quarantine facilities. The hotels have been approved by the health department for Thais returning from abroad. Around 2,000 returnees are now being quarantined there. Yesterday’s 400 returnees, that had been stranded in Italy, Malaysia, Japan and Taiwan, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport before travelling to the quarantine facilities in Chon Buri.
Health officials today reported 11 returnees from overseas tested positive for Covid-19. The 11, 5 of them masseurs, raised Thailand’s total cases to 3,065 since the outbreak began.
“We can say that there are no new locally infected Covid-19 cases as far as official reports are concerned. Even more, all the new cases reported daily were infected in other countries.”
Of the 3,065 accumulated cases, 2,945 (96%) have recovered, with 14 more patients released over the previous 24 hours. Just 63 patients remained in hospital. The death toll remains at 57.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Policeman uses beer and hometown connection to coax man down from Bangkok building – VIDEO
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
Thai road deaths surpass 6,000 for year to date
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13)
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Heavy rains and flash floods predicted until next Tuesday from ‘Nuri’
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”
The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 12
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Crime2 days ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
- Cambodia3 days ago
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
- Pattaya3 days ago
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
- Pattaya3 days ago
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
ken jones
June 13, 2020 at 4:43 pm
I have even a better idea. Lets put a tax of 50% on all illegal money laudering to all Goverement officials. The Land and Tax department. The immigration department. And the police. Example it is known that the monthly rate for soi 6 and go-go bars by the police is 25000 baht! There you go !
Brian
June 13, 2020 at 5:50 pm
If the government arranges things so that it benefits from the illegal drug trade like a parasite, it will ensure that the illegal drug trade goes on indefinitely.