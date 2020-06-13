Thai road deaths surpass 6,000 for year to date | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Thai road deaths surpass 6,000 for year to date
Thailand’s publicly announced goal of a maximum 664 road deaths per year from 2020 now seems fanciful, by a factor of 10 of more. The Daily News reports that as of yesterday, the death toll at the scene of traffic incidents in Thailand since the beginning of the year stood at 6,120. 43 died at the incident scenes on Wednesday alone.
Authorities warn that the figure is likely to rise when all reports are tallied, and caution people not to drive fast even though roads might appear empty. As part of a campaign to raise awareness, Thailand’s Drunk Driving Foundation reported on an accident on Route 117 in the northern province of Phitsanulok in in which a Honda Civic slammed into a tree. 2 bodies were seen under shrouds by the roadside as foundation rescue officials arranged the possessions of the dead.
So far this June 423 have died at the scenes of traffic incidents. It is unknown how many more later died of their injuries. The death toll is believed to be much higher than these figures suggest with even government leaders accepting it surpasses 20,000 per year.
Most estimates put the figure at between 24,000 and 26,000 annually when all deaths at hospitals, and on the way to hospitals, are added. Bangkok Post reports that, according the WHO, the kingdom has the eighth highest number of road deaths per capita in the world. That, although still appalling, is an improvement of sorts as Thailand’s road toll ranking, per capita, used to be #1 – #3 in the world over the past decade.
Source: thaivisa | Daily News | Bangkok Post
People
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Pattaya’s beloved street performer known as the “dancing grandma” who works on the city’s popular Walking Street told local reporters that she is very much alive and well and that rumours of her death are premature. The rumours came after a woman, as yet unidentified and believed to be homeless, was struck and killed on the Beach Road yesterday morning in a hit and run incident.
Some media outlets and social media sources incorrectly reported that the woman was Bunthi Srimanirat, who for many years has danced up and down Walking Street for tips and is a well known fixture and local street performer.
Bunthi laughed off the erroneous reports and said she felt ‘great,” her health was ‘great’ and she was looking forward to returning to performing when Walking Street reopens. The world famous nightlife street remains closed due to the Emergency Decree for the Covid-19 crisis.
Bunthi even gave reporters a dance and said she’s practicing some new moves during the downtime and ready to perform for locals and tourists again soon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Road deaths
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
The head of a central Thailand village was killed yesterday morning when a oncoming train slammed into his truck. Dokrak Meemuk, the head of Village Moo 14 in Nakhon Sawan, had just left his house to attend a meeting, according to his family.
Railroad construction workers, who also guide vehicles crossing the tracks at the Ban Tharnwai railroad crossing, told the Bangkok Post they had signalled the driver to stop. The truck had initially stopped, but then his vehicle shuffled forward onto the tracks. There was no barrier to stop his truck going onto the tracks. Police say the truck may have been in neutral, but are still investigating what happened.
The truck was totalled and the driver’s body was trapped inside. Damage to the train was minimal. The train service was put on pause for an hour while the wreckage was cleared up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Road deaths
No “new normal” for Thailand’s deadly road toll
In what will come as no surprise to most, the death toll on Thailand’s roads has resumed its upward trend after a brief interruption during the Covid-19 lock-down. As restrictions are gradually lifted across the country, more people are back behind the wheel or the handlebars, and with that, the carnage returns on Thailand’s roads.
In Phuket, a truck ploughed into a power pole on Saturday, killing the Thai driver and a Burmese national who was hit by the falling power pole as he rode his motorbike on the opposite side of the road. In the west of the country yesterday, a mother and 3 year old daughter were killed, when the car they were travelling in, left the road and drove into a tree in Kanchanaburi. The woman’s husband, who was driving, is in hospital in serious condition.
PHOTO: Chiangrai Times
Another accident in the south killed an 80 year old woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat, when the motorbike she was a pillion passenger on was hit by a car. The woman lost a leg and sustained a broken neck in the impact, while the man driving the bike sustained serious injuries. Reports say the car involved was travelling at high speed and it’s understood the unidentified driver remained at the scene and surrendered to the police.
Already on the first day of June, 11 people have died on Thailand’s roads and nearly 700 have been injured (as of 10.40am).
Data from thairsc.com
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
