Policeman uses beer and hometown connection to coax man down from Bangkok building – VIDEO
A policeman in Bangkok has prevented a man from leaping to his death by chatting to him in his own dialect in an attempt to reassure him. A report in Coconuts says the police officer told the man there was nothing to be afraid of, pointing out they were both from the same hometown.
"ลงมา.. ลงมา..ตรงนี้มีแต่คนบ้านเรา" ตำรวจและอาสาฯ เกลี้ยกล่อมหนุ่มคลั่ง หลังปีนขึ้นดาดฟ้าอาคาร ภายในซอยปรีดีฯ45 จนสำเร็จ เบื้องต้นพบผู้ก่อเหตุน้อยใจ หลังทะเลาะกับภรรยา จึงปีนขึ้นที่สูงตั้งแต่ช่วงเช้าวันนี้ (11 มิ.ย.63) ก่อนตัดสินใจลงมาในเวลาประมาณ10.00 น. pic.twitter.com/TDyzj0BrV4
— เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้ (@RDNewsCH3) June 11, 2020
VIDEO: RDNewsCH3
It’s understood the man, named only as “Vi”, had climbed to the top of a building in the capital’s Soi Pridi Banomyong after a marital dispute. While rescue volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation invited him down to talk about his problems over a few beers, a policeman from the same town in the northeastern region of Isaan spoke to the man for over 30 minutes. The man told police he’d come to the capital to install billboards but was upset after having an argument with his wife.
The man was eventually persuaded to climb down, with a rescue volunteer saying he didn’t need to go to hospital and has no previous history of mental illness.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Coconuts
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University is defending its plan to demolish a historic Thai-Chinese shrine on its grounds to clear the land for high-rise buildings with condominiums and dormitories. A statement from the university’s estate office says the Chao Mae Tabtim Saphan Luang Shrine will be rebuilt at a new location close to the original site within 6 months, with a re-opening date in December. The schools says the reconstruction “will respect the shrine’s traditional architecture and spiritual connection with the community”.
“The project being looked after by preservation-minded architects and engineers with a proven track record. It takes into consideration both contemporary designs and its original structure, as well as proper feng shui decisions made by an expert.”
The new shrine, meant to be built close to the university’s park, will be environmentally friendly, with incense sticks replaced by electric replicas to reduce air pollution. A new incinerator will reduce smoke when burning gold and silver papers for ancestral worship.
The shrine will be replaced by 3 new buildings including apartments for rent, condominiums and dormitory rooms totaling 1,803 units, according to the university. The decision to demolish the shrine, whose history goes back at least a century, was met with protests from the local community and activists, who accuse the university of prioritising profits over heritage.
The current shrine caretaker Penprapah “Nok” Suansom, pledges to confront the demolition process, which is planned for Monday. The new shrine will not have a living space for her and her family, but university officials say she’s been offered discounted accommodation nearby, which she refused.
Student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal is leading a protest against the relocation plan, saying old buildings in Chulalongkorn’s neighbourhood and new high-rises can coexist side by side, citing examples in Singapore and Hong Kong.
The university counters that the shrines original artwork will be preserved for future generations in the relocation. For instance, major plaster facades that contain bas relief from the old shrine which are around 60 years old will be extracted, restored and installed at the new shrine. Chinese scripts will be translated into Thai and placed on display.
A feng shui master was also consulted in choosing the new location, which will face the auspicious eastern direction, the statement claims.
“This is a creation for the society, community and for a better and more sustainable way of life.”
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Bangkok Post
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Police say 6 people in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, west of Bankok, have been arrested on suspicion of child sex trafficking. 5 child prostitutes, at least one as young as 14 were rescued in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, and 6 people taken into custody. Acting on a tip, officers of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division yesterday arrested the 6 and obtained evidence against them from the 5 rescued children, all local girls between 14 and 17.
One anti-trafficking officer says one of the suspects told police the youngest children are the most popular and only provided to “trusted” customers.
The procurers included a pimp identified only as “Tai,” who works at a hotel in Kanchanaburi city, a popular tourist destination made famous by the 1957 film “Bridge On the River Kwai”. Police said Tai worked with several ‘madams’ operating there and in neighbouring Ratchaburi province to sell the girls.
All 6 suspects are charged with child sex trafficking, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 400,000 baht, the same penalty as conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.
1 is also charged with illegal firearms possession.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending
A man has been joyfully reunited with his prized, and very valuable, fish after leaving it in a pink Bangkok taxi. The fish’s owner hailed cab 6880 from Chatuchak market but got out of the vehicle in the Klong Toei area, leaving his “Channa Barca” snakehead fish inside in a plastic bag.
The owner immediately contacted radio station JS 100, who posted online that the owner was desperate to get it back, as it was worth a small fortune. And it was a race against the clock, as the oxygen in the fish’s bag wouldn’t sustain it for long.
10 hours later the crisis was over, when the owner said the fish, of enormous sentimental value, which he calls “Nanna,” had been returned by a local. No mention was made of the local’s identity, but the taxi driver is often the hero in such stories.
Sanook reports that the so-called Barca Snakehead is one of the rarest and most beautiful fish in the world, and is only found in rivers in India’s Bengal and Assam and some parts of Bangladesh. While considered an excellent food fish, it’s much more prized for its stunning hues and speckled scales, and prices can range from 80,000 baht to hundreds of thousands.
SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News
