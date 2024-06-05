Jealous husband kills wife in Ayutthaya shooting spree

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A domestic dispute turned deadly when a jealous husband fired shots at his relatives yesterday, leaving one severely injured, before fatally shooting his wife in the head while they were playing games outside their home in Ayutthaya Province.

The deceased has been identified as 42 year old Sukanya Yenbumrung, who was shot in the head. Another relative, 24 year old Noppadon Jantha, suffered severe injuries from gunshots to his head.

The perpetrator, 30 year old Chanchai Khunthong, is the husband of the deceased. Relatives managed to apprehend him, ensuring he received a beating before handing him over to the police.

The Thai police conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene. They found bloodstains on the floor and four .38 calibre bullet casings on the sofa. They also confiscated a .38 calibre handgun.

Mother of the perpetrator, 48 year old Rofiyah Khunthong recounted hearing screams from her daughter-in-law being shot. She ran to the house and saw her son holding the gun.

Attempts to restrain, and convince her son to put down the weapon were to no avail. He escaped, but only to be captured by his relatives.

Rofiyah explained that the police arrived and took her son into custody, accompanied by his father, and transported him to the hospital. Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law lay in a pool of blood inside the house.

Noppadon was found injured on the sofa. Relatives rushed both victims to Lad Bua Luang Hospital, where Sukanya was pronounced dead.

Rofiyah suggested that jealousy was likely the motive, as her son was extremely possessive. She expressed bewilderment over why he would resort to shooting family members, given that there were no indications of infidelity.

She described Sukanya as a good woman who worked as a childminder and seldom went out.

Another relative, 26 year old Chaiya Jantha recounted the suddenness of the attack, noting that Chanchai said nothing before opening fire. After attempts to shoot two other relatives failed due to a weapon malfunction, Chanchai instead grabbed his wife and shot her in the head.

Ayutthaya police have sent Sukanya’s body for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani Province.

They have also summoned witnesses for questioning and detained the injured Chanchai at the hospital to proceed with legal action, reported Khaosod.