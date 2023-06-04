Jealous Thai cop assaults wife, smashes car with hammer

Photo by Sanook.

A jealous Thai cop in the southern Songkhla province allegedly assaulted his wife by the roadside before using a hammer to smash up her car. The incident occurred after the officer followed his wife to a friend’s birthday party, sparking a jealous altercation. The injured 45 year old woman was taken to Sadao Hospital for treatment.

According to a video clip posted on social media, the violence took place today in Soi Karnjanaruchee 3, Ban Dan Nok area of Sadao district, near the Thailand-Malaysia border. The clip shows a woman lying on the ground, her clothes torn, attempting to raise her arms for help, while a man wielding a hammer appears to pull a necklace from her neck. Journalists investigated to find out more about the incident.

The injured woman later stated that the attacker was her husband, who is a police officer with the rank of a deputy investigator at the Satun Provincial Police Station. She explained that the argument began due to his jealousy when she went to a friend’s birthday party. She said that the officer grabbed her head and slammed her into the ground, but there was no use of a helmet or hammer to strike her head as was initially claimed. However, her husband did use a hammer to damage the car severely.

Sadao Police examined the scene of the incident and found the damaged car, a Mazda with the registration number 7 Gor Tor 2786 Bangkok, with all the glass shattered, and the body dented. Officers documented the evidence for further investigation.

The perpetrator, identified only as a police officer with the rank of deputy investigator at Satoon Provincial Police Station, is now coordinating with his commanding officer to turn himself into the Sadao police for questioning. Meanwhile, the injured wife has not yet filed a formal complaint as she is still recovering in the hospital, but she is now in stable condition.