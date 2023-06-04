Sudden U-turn causes motorcycle collision, injuring 2 at accident-prone spot

Photo by Khaosod.

A sudden U-turn on a narrow road led to a motorcycle collision, resulting in two injured women in Chon Buri, Thailand. The incident raised safety concerns as the accident-prone location is not suitable for vehicles to reverse, urging drivers to exercise caution in such areas.

CCTV footage caught the moment when a car abruptly reversed on a two-lane road, causing a following motorcycle to crash into it. The accident left two female passengers injured, while their Yamaha motorcycle and a Honda City car sustained significant damage.

According to a local shop owner, 52 year old Pairote, accidents frequently happen on this road due to its narrow width and unsuitability for vehicle reversals. Pairote heard the loud crash on the night of the incident and rushed to help the victims. He reiterated the invisibility and urged motorists to be cautious on such roads.

Pakphol Si-ek, a 57 year old rescue worker, reported that the two women sustained injuries in the incident, one suffering a severed arm due to broken glass, and the other experiencing abrasions and body pain. Both received initial medical attention before being sent to Chon Buri Hospital for further treatment. He also highlighted the high number of accidents on the narrow two-lane road, emphasising the need for drivers to be vigilant and avoid reversing in such areas to prevent further mishaps.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Follow us on :













Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 22 deaths. Chiang Rai had the highest number of accidents with 68, while Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded the highest number of injuries with 70.