Crime
Immigration police arrest man for allegedly laundering money for drug trafficking syndicate
A 31 year old man from India was arrested by Thai immigration police for allegedly laundering money for an international drug trafficking syndicate in Southern Thailand. Officers say the man has been buying gold with money obtained through the illegal drug trade and opened an electrical appliance store in Bangkok’s Pahurat area as a cover for the money laundering operations.
Police say they have been investigating the drug syndicate based in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thung Song district since October 2019. Officers say they discovered the man had opened the Bangkok store as a cover and buying gold to launder the money. Police then obtained a warrant from a court in Southern Thailand for the man’s arrest on charges of money laundering.
A man matching the suspect’s description was seen yesterday walking in Bangkok off Sukhumvit Soi 23. Immigration Police were called to the area and arrested the man.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
