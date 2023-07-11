Illegal scallop fishing operation smashed in Trat, culprits face legal proceedings

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Department of Marine Resources arrested several illegal fishing culprits, seizing 3 kilogrammes of scallops in Ban Pred Nai, Trat Province. The suspects’ boat and fishing tools were subsequently handed over to investigation officers for prosecution according to the law. This occurred today and was actioned by the Marine and Coastal Resources Office 1, in cooperation with the Marine National Interests Conservation Command Centre in Trat.

Following allegations of covert illegal fishing in Ban Pred Nai, Huai Nam Khao, Mueang district, the officials encountered an active scallop dredging boat in the concerned area. A vessel named Chokpanyanawee, with registration number 556400562, was investigated along with its four crew members. The inspection resulted in the seizure of the scallop dredger and 3 kilogrammes of scallops. The officers then released the scallops back into their natural environment, reported KhaoSod.

The culprits were notified of the charges against them in accordance with the Fisheries Act B.E. 2558. Additionally, adjustments and additions to Section 71(1) items 2 and 3(2),147,169, together with the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s announcement/Fisheries Department announcement on the regulation of all sizes of fishing boats using some types of fishing gear for commercial fishing B.E. 2560. The offenders’ boat and fishing gear were sent to the investigation officers at Ao Chor Police Station for further legal action.

In May, two men were arrested for illegal fishing in protected waters off Cape Panwa, in front of the Phuket Marine Resources Research Centre. One of the individuals was discovered in possession of four baby black-tip reef sharks.

Officers from the centre apprehended 22 year old Kasidit Saeju. He was found with the black-tip reef sharks, all measuring less than 50 centimetres in length. Saeju was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he faced charges of illegal fishing of a protected species. To read more about the story click HERE