The Joint is shaking up Bangkok’s cannabis scene, one bud at a time

Forget the notion that marijuana dispenseries are shady back-ally stores full of unsavoury types. It’s high time to come and explore The Joint – Bangkok’s answer for first-rate cannabis, unique encounters and a bit of a chin wag.

You can’t pop out in the capital of Thailand for a quick spin without stumbling upon this splendid wavy haven. Strategically set next to the Conrad Hotel and a stone’s throw away from the BTS Ploenchit station, The Joint is truly making its mark on the city’s attractive cannabis landscape.

The Joint is the undisputed dispensary for good vibes, unique experiences, and top-notch cannabis in Bangkok. Boasting a strategic location, The Joint is poised to make a mark on the city’s lively cannabis scene. In addition, they have plans to open additional locations in Nana Soi 11 and Thonglor. Therefore, you’ll never be too far from a fantastic time at The Joint.

Perk up your mood with Candyland

Meet Lola. She’s a high-spirited team member at The Joint who introduced us to a standout from their collection, Candyland. It’s not just any plant. It’s her personal favourite.

Now, onto Candyland. It’s made up entirely of Sativa and boasts a potent 32% THC content. Yes, you heard right. A staggering 32%. This delightful strain is truly a gem. It’s perfect for those wanting to perk up their mood. It’s also great for those needing a surge of energy.

What’s even more notable about Candyland? Its seeds come all the way from America. However, they’re also grown locally in Thailand. This makes Candyland a perfect blend of international charm and domestic quality. It’s the ideal fusion, wouldn’t you say?

Moreover, The Joint provides its customers with an amazing array of perks to sweeten the pot. Treat yourself to a complimentary ultrasonic bong cleaning on each visit. And if you’re lucky, you might just get to meet Cooper, the adorable and hardworking doggy mascot of The Joint!