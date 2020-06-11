image
Connect with us

Crime

Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation TV
    • follow us in feedly

A husband and wife have been arrested for robbing a gold shop in southern Thailand, running off with necklaces valued at thousands of baht. They have a 2 year old son and the wife is 7 months pregnant with their next child. They told police that they needed money to support their family.

The couple re-enacted the gold shop heist for police on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Ritwan Gold Shop in Narathiwat on Monday. They pretended to be interested in buying necklaces at the gold shop in Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border, before grabbing them and driving off. Police say the couple also admitted to another gold shop heist from last month in Yi Ngo district.

After Monday’s robbery, the couple visited neighbouring districts before returning home that evening. Police seized 37,260 baht in cash from the couple.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation

Jack Burton

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say they’ve found CCTV camera footage of a Ukrainian woman shortly before her death on Koh Samui. Authorities say the footage shows her on the same day she was reported missing. 32 year old Olha Frolova was found dead earlier this week in a case police suspect involves foul play.

Koh Samui police say that the route Olha took is “traceable” to the spot where her body was found. However they’re still unsure how she got there, since it’s a rural area with few security cameras. The body was recovered Sunday by a local mushroom picker, 2 weeks after her husband reported her missing.

The security footage, recorded at 1:08pm on May 25, shows Olha walking along a sparsely populated rural road in the Maret subdistrict of Koh Samui. Police said she had just returned a rental bike before setting out on foot. In the footage, she is wearing the same clothes that were found on her body.

The director of Koh Samui Hospital says said Olha’s body is currently undergoing a detailed autopsy at the Police Hospital in Bangkok. The results will take about 2 weeks. Koh Samui police say they believe she was murdered, as there were visible attempts to conceal her body. While they are treating her death as a homicide, no suspects have been named.

The investigation continues

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News

Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.

Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.

Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.

In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Actress and and women's rights activist Panadda Wongphudee speaks with police - Sanook

Police in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, have arrested a 42 year old school janitor for allegedly raping his 2 teenage daughters over a period of more than 2 years. Officers arrested the man yesterday after a complaint from movie star and women’s rights activist Panadda Wongphudee, who went to police after her women’s rights foundation assisted the girls, aged 14 and 15.

She had sought to find them after hearing accusations against the father by people concerned for the girls’ welfare. According to Panadda, the father threatened to kill the girls if they told anyone about the alleged rapes. She told reporters that before filing the police complaint she took the girls to a state welfare home for their safety.

She says the father works as a janitor at an international school and the girls had lived with him after he broke up with their mother and remarried. He also has a one year old girl with his new wife, whom police allege he has also molested.

Police allege the rapes had been going on for a period of 2 years.

Source: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending