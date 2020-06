Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

A husband and wife have been arrested for robbing a gold shop in southern Thailand, running off with necklaces valued at thousands of baht. They have a 2 year old son and the wife is 7 months pregnant with their next child. They told police that they needed money to support their family.

The couple re-enacted the gold shop heist for police on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Ritwan Gold Shop in Narathiwat on Monday. They pretended to be interested in buying necklaces at the gold shop in Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border, before grabbing them and driving off. Police say the couple also admitted to another gold shop heist from last month in Yi Ngo district.

After Monday’s robbery, the couple visited neighbouring districts before returning home that evening. Police seized 37,260 baht in cash from the couple.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

