image
Connect with us

Crime

Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News
    • follow us in feedly

Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.

Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.

Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.

In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

Bang Saen plans to be a “zero waste beach”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

24 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Bang Saen plans to be a &#8220;zero waste beach&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pim Thai

A Chon Buri beach plans to be completely garbage free, aiming to be a so-called “zero waste beach.” The National Research Council of Thailand and Kasetsart University have teamed up to develop a waste management system and devices to help keep Bang Saen beach clean.

Although there are far fewer people on the beach this year due to coronavirus restrictions, plastic and other rubbish continued to wash up on the shore. The Seen Suk mayor said 70% of the trash on the beach is from marine debris. To fix this, waste collecting boats and nets will be installed in the water. Researchers are also studying the flow of debris in the ocean.

“Innovation and technology can help us collect the waste 50% faster.”

When tourists are visiting, they leave around 7,000 kilograms of waste per day, according to Bangkok Post. 1.2 million tourist visit Bang Saen beach each year, leaving an average of 2.5 million tonnes of waste. A variety of waste collecting bins will be along the 5 kilometre beach.

Bang Saen has been the government’s poster beach in the re-opening of Thailand’s beaches, receiving huge crowds since it re-opened a week ago, causing long traffic jams and headaches for local officials.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A cleaner at an international school in Central Thailand is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his 2 teenage daughters. A police complaint was filed yesterday, with help from the Tham Dee, or the ‘Goodness Foundation’, led by a former Miss Thailand. The girls say their 42 year old father threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the assaults.

The girls, 14 and 15 years old, say their father sexually assaulted them at their home in Samut Prakarn, outside Bangkok, for more than 2 years. The Tham Dee Foundation was made aware of the assaults and helped them make the report with police.

Nation Thailand said the girls feared their safety as their father had threatened to kill them. They also worried about the upbringing of their 1 year old half-sister with their abusive father.

According to the two witnesses, they claim their father was a cleaner at a Samut Prakan international school in . He has been separated from the girls’ mother for many years. He had since remarried and had more children. The two teenage girls had lived with their father. They claim their father started making advances at them when they were around 12 years of age. They accuse their father of “making sexual advances and touching them”.

Founder of Tham Dee and former Miss Thailand, Panadda Wongphudee, said they have coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide the girls with a safe place to stay.

The Nation says the man has been arrested, while the Bangkok Post says police are still investigating the incidents.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Thai village official arrested for posting child pornography online

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Thai village official arrested for posting child pornography online | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

An assistant village headman was arrested yesterday after posting videos online of him allegedly raping his daughter. The US based reporting system CyberTipline alerted Thai authorities that child pornography images were posted on Twitter by someone in Thailand.

Police tracked down the mobile phone used to take the photos and videos. They traced back to 36 year old assistant headman in the Uthai Thani province in central Thailand. Over the weekend, police found child pornography on 2 mobile phones owned by the assistant headman.

The man was charged with possession of child pornography. Police are still investigating before more charges are made. The Bangkok Post says the the man admitted to uploading video and photos of sex acts with his 12 year old daughter.

Last year, CyberTipline, run by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, received 16.9 million reports of children being exploited online. 355,396 of those reports were in Thailand.

Two weeks ago, a man was arrested for processing and distributing child pornography after a report from CyberTipline. The man allegedly uploaded and sold the pornography on Twitter and the messaging app Line, with a membership of 350 baht, or around $11 USD.

To make a report with the CyberTipline, go to missingkids.org.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post| NCMEC | Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending