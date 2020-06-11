Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid | The Thaiger

Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.

Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.

Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.

In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.

SOURCE: Thai Residents