High-ranking police officers try and extort 40,000 baht from woman | The Thaiger

Crime
High-ranking police officers try and extort 40,000 baht from woman
A police chief has dismissed 8 high-ranking officers after they told a woman to pay them 40,000 baht or they would drug test her. The woman said she could only pay 33,000 baht, but the police allegedly demanded more.
Video footage of officers demanding money was taken, probably from her phone, and posted online. The police chief at the Nong Chok police station in Phetchaburi, outside Bangkok, saw the video posted over the weekend and dismissed the 8 officers. The officers are being investigated and may face prosecution.
The officers including a lieutenant-colonel, a captain, three lieutenants, a sub-lieutenant and two senior sergeants, have been identified in the incriminating video.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Central Thailand
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
Cats and chickens have been going missing at a central Thailand school for the past month or so. Turns out they ended up in the stomach of a 4 metre, 70 kilogram python. The Pranchanukul Rescue Team in Ratchaburi eventually caught the python yesterday and released into the wild, away from villages. Ratchaburi is on the Burmese border, west of Bangkok.
The janitor at the Wat Aranyikawat Temple School was trying to figure where the animals were going and kept an eye out for a potential predator. Yesterday, he saw the large reptile slither into a pond. After he reported the sighting he tried to track down the snake and found a large cat being eaten by the giant snake. It was the school’s last cat. The janitor tried to intervene, but the snake tried to attack him.
He called the experts in instead.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Road deaths
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
The head of a central Thailand village was killed yesterday morning when a oncoming train slammed into his truck. Dokrak Meemuk, the head of Village Moo 14 in Nakhon Sawan, had just left his house to attend a meeting, according to his family.
Railroad construction workers, who also guide vehicles crossing the tracks at the Ban Tharnwai railroad crossing, told the Bangkok Post they had signalled the driver to stop. The truck had initially stopped, but then his vehicle shuffled forward onto the tracks. There was no barrier to stop his truck going onto the tracks. Police say the truck may have been in neutral, but are still investigating what happened.
The truck was totalled and the driver’s body was trapped inside. Damage to the train was minimal. The train service was put on pause for an hour while the wreckage was cleared up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested after firing shots at coworker, shoot out with police
A man has been tracked down and arrested after he shot at a coworker and later fired shots at police, one bullet accidentally hitting his brother-in-law. The coworker was not harmed after 27 year old Thirawat Thamkhanthee fired shots at him outside a Rayong factory on Tuesday, the Bangkok Post reports. Rayong is a province to the east of Bangkok.
Back in February, his coworker asked him not to smoke in the factory and Thamkhanthee became angry. Although that was months ago, the coworker says he thinks that was the motive why Thamkhanthee shot at him.
Thamkhanthee fled to his mother’s house. Police tracked him down a few days later and surrounded the home. Bangkok Post says his mother and brother-in-law were both outside, asking him to surrender. He shot at police and a bullet hit his brother-in-law, presumably by accident, although police are investigating the relationships within the family.
Sometime after shots were fired, he surrendered. He’s facing charges of attempted premeditated murder as well as illegal use and possession of a firearm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
