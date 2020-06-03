Crime
Sergeant says he’ll go to court to fight army corruption
After accusing the Thai army of corruption, a sergeant says he’ll now go to court to hash it out and strip his rank to get justice. Sgt. Narongchai Intharakawi, a clerk for the Army Ordnance Department, is accused of deserting his post amid a complaint he made against the army regarding alleged fraud.
A video of the a superior officer threatening the sergeant was leaked on the internet last week with many watchers saying it exposes the military’s nepotism and corruption. The major says the sergeant needs to go through proper channels when making a complaint, and if the report is wrong, punishment will be doubled, the Thai Enquirer reports.
The sergeant apparently tried to file complaints to the army’s internal auditors, but nothing happened, so he reported it to a parliament’s committee on transparency.
Yesterday, the sergeant posted on Facebook saying he’s ready for trial and he’s waiting on a warrant from military court.
“If you want to strip my ranks, I’m willing to return them, but will you be able to give me justice?” the sergeant wrote, according to Khaosod.
“I deserted my duty. I have no salary, job or place to live, and I’m now being prosecuted. But those who are corrupt are still wearing their uniforms, receiving their pay from taxpayers’ money. Is this what you call reform?”
The sergeant is being investigated for leaving his post. While some say the sergeant left his post to lodge the complaint, an army spokesperson says the sergeant refused to return to his barrack months before the complaint was made.
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Thai EnquirerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
High-ranking police officers try and extort 40,000 baht from woman
A police chief has dismissed 8 high-ranking officers after they told a woman to pay them 40,000 baht or they would drug test her. The woman said she could only pay 33,000 baht, but the police allegedly demanded more.
Video footage of officers demanding money was taken, probably from her phone, and posted online. The police chief at the Nong Chok police station in Phetchaburi, outside Bangkok, saw the video posted over the weekend and dismissed the 8 officers. The officers are being investigated and may face prosecution.
The officers including a lieutenant-colonel, a captain, three lieutenants, a sub-lieutenant and two senior sergeants, have been identified in the incriminating video.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chinese man arrested with 1,000 cannabis plants, involved in ‘Heaven Herb’ illegal business
Police arrested a man yesterday for growing 1,000 cannabis plants in a Bangkok warehouse and selling it online through a service called “Heaven Herb.” 41 year old Wu Ding Bin, from China, grew “organic cannabis of foreign varieties.” Police say the foreign strains are priced up to 700,000 baht per kilogram.
“Heaven Herb” marijuana was sold and delivered through a Line app chat group which already has around 6,000 members, according to police. Drug dealers were disguised as Grab and Food Panda motorcycle drivers to deliver the marijuana. During May, Bangkok police arrested 12 men involved in the illicit business in raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya, also finding hallucinogenic mushrooms, dried marijuana and cannabis plants.
Police gained information on the Chinese man after an arrest from one of the raids where a Chinese man in the same building in the Prawet district was growing around 300 cannabis plants. Bin denied that he was involved at the time and said he was” just an electrician”, but police say surveillance footage shows Bin frequenting the warehouse. Police revealed that Bin is in Thailand on a student visa to learn Muay Thai.
Rent for the warehouse is 40,000 baht, but the electricity costs for the cannabis production are even higher – 70,000 to 100,000 baht per month.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Coconuts Bangkok | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws
The country’s rise in firearm violence has the Bangkok Post describing the problem as “Thailand’s other pandemic.” More than half of crimes in Thailand involve firearms according to statistics. In many reports, people lose their temper, even over petty comments, and turn to a gun to solve the problem.
Last week, a man shot and killed 3 of his coworkers at a radio station after what seems to be relatively minor, negative comments over things like one coworker telling him not to smoke (according to the shooter). A man shot and killed a monk after the monk criticised his drinking habits last month. And just over the weekend, a man shot and injured his friend who had been having an affair with the man’s wife. The Bangkok Post story claims 60% of crimes in Thailand involve firearms.
Discussion on stricter gun laws were prompted after two mass shooting incidents earlier this year: February’s Terminal 21 shooting in Korat where a Thai army soldier killed 29 people and injured 57 people, and January’s shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop where 3 people, including a young boy, were killed. A ‘bored’ school director was later arrested and confessed to the crime.
But discussion on the topic has died down again according to Rajabhat University criminologist associate professor Piyaporn Tunneekul.
“Thailand’s gun laws are outdated. Currently, a person as young as 20 years old can own a gun and have a lifelong gun license. There are loopholes in the system of registering, buying and selling guns.”
“The concept of owning a gun for a Thai in the past was for the purpose of protection. Now that mindset has changed.”
“Today people believe ownership of guns conveys a sense of wielding power. A firearm is also a sign of authority and control, a sign you are not afraid of anything.”
Tunneekul suggests Thailand follow Japan’s laws on gun ownership, such as raising the age to own a gun to 25 years old and requiring that gun licenses be renewed every 3 years. She also suggests capping the amount of ammunition that can be sold and banning certain types of guns that are typically used in crimes.
“Japan is stringent in the types of guns one is allowed to own. And for a good reason.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS| Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post| Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
High-ranking police officers try and extort 40,000 baht from woman
Sergeant says he’ll go to court to fight army corruption
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
PM says Thailand needs to guard against easing lock-down too early
Chinese man arrested with 1,000 cannabis plants, involved in ‘Heaven Herb’ illegal business
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws
Chemical ban now in effect, farmers say they have few alternatives
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 2, 2020
100,000 More Covid-19 tests to be conducted by the end of June
Thai netizens in stitches over 158,000 baht Gucci “Granny” dress
National Covid-19 figures with 1 additional death (June 2)
National poll says mental health problems on the rise
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
- Crime3 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
- Crime4 days ago
Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal
- Pattaya3 days ago
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine