Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested | The Thaiger

A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.

Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.

The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.