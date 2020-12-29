Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested

A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.

Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.

The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.

Bangkok

6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid

PHOTO: Thairath

A Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers have been transferred for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in the Thung Song Hong area and arrested 94 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree prohibiting unauthorised gatherings.

Following the raid the police chief and 5 senior officers at the Thung Song Hong police station were transferred to inactive posts for the duration of the investigation. Those officers include:

  • Chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2 Pattana Phetsayanawin
  • Chief of Thung Song Hong station Krisanaphon Phetsodsil
  • Investigation chief Natthapong Rongkorkerd
  • Investigation deputy chief Surin Phurit
  • Crime suppression chief Kittiphot Inchan
  • Crime suppression deputy chief Thanisorn Boonmaen

The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the recent outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.

Police say they were tipped off about an illegal gambling venue in Bangkok’s Laksi district in the Thung Song Hong area. Out of the 94 people arrested, 27 of them allegedly operated the gambling den.

The suspects were taken to the Thung Song Hong police station and scheduled to be tested for Covid-19 by officials from the Department of Disease Control.

Bangkok

Police arrest 89 people in Bangkok gambling den raid

Police raided a Bangkok gambling den and arrested 89 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree which prohibits unauthorised gatherings in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The bust follows a Covid-19 outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong, around 60 kilometres from Pattaya and around 180 kilometres from Bangkok. Yesterday, a 45 year old man who worked a the Rayong gambling den died after testing positive for Covid-19. It was the first Covid-19 related death in Thailand since November.

The Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana area. The bureau chief Torsak Sukwimol says the police were tipped off about a building being used for illegal gambling. Torsak says officers confiscated 4 gambling tables and several gambling equipment. He says 75 Thais and 14 foreigners were arrested.

“Although they were wearing face masks, the crowded environment might have put them at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19… Officials checked their temperature before taking them into detention, and have contacted the Bangkok public health office to perform detailed testing.”

Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from victims of a fatal traffic accident where a 2 pickup trucks collided, killing 2 people and injuring 4. Police say the man pretended to help emergency responders during the rescue and stole valuables from both the deceased and the injured victims.

The accident occurred around 11:50am this morning on Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district, northeast of Bangkok. Police say a Isuzu pickup truck heading north swerved, crossing over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan pickup truck heading south.

A man and woman in an Isuzu pickup truck died at the scene. A passenger was thrown out of the truck and seriously injured. In the other pickup truck, 3 men were seriously injured and rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.

The accident blocked traffic on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway. Police did not give any additional details about the man that allegedly stole from the victims.

