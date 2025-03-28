Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

A gang of Bolt motorcycle drivers turned vigilantes in the early hours of this morning, capturing a transgender woman accused of stealing a teenager’s Vespa in Pattaya.

At around 2.30am today, March 28, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sai Jai Khamjulla, the Investigation Chief at Pattaya City Police Station, received an unusual call — a group of Bolt riders had detained a suspected motorcycle thief on Soi Khao Phai, with help from locals.

Officers rushed to the scene, where the suspect, identified as 30 year old Fuengfa, had been restrained next to a white Vespa. Also present was 16 year old Kirsa and her mother, who confirmed the vehicle was indeed Kirsa’s missing scooter.

The Vespa had reportedly been stolen three days earlier, on March 25, at around 5pm. Kirsa said she parked her bike near Villa Navin along Jomtien Beach Road. When she returned, it had vanished.

She filed a report at the Jomtien Dongtan Curve Substation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

The footage captured what appeared to be a transgender woman fleeing the scene on her white Vespa. Determined to track down the culprit, Kirsa shared CCTV stills in the Pattaya Bolt Drivers’ Facebook group.

The community came through. Today, Bolt riders spotted a transgender woman riding a white Vespa in Soi Khao Phai, South Pattaya. They immediately sprang into action, following and confronting the suspect.

Once they had safely detained Fuengfa, they contacted Kirsa to verify the bike, reported The Pattaya News.

After confirming it was indeed her Vespa, Kirsa contacted the police, who then took over the situation.

Police transported both Fuengfa and the teenage victim to the station for further questioning.

The Vespa was returned to its rightful owner with full documentation, while the suspect is now in custody and faces criminal charges as the investigation proceeds.

The swift action by the Bolt rider community has been praised online, with many lauding their teamwork and initiative in helping a young victim recover her stolen property.