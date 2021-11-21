Connect with us

Gold store robber in Khon Kaen wanted, 50,000 baht reward

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Police are offering a 50,000 baht reward to catch a gold store robber. (via video screencap)
A daring armed robbery of a gold store in Khon Kaen has resulted in a manhunt with authorities now offering a 50,000 baht reward for any information that leads to the capture of the thief. The robbery took place at a gold shop within a department store yesterday evening and was captured by a security camera.

The footage shows a man dressed in jeans, a white T-shirt that says, “Why So Serious”, and a black hood covering his face wandering into the gold store located on the second floor of the Central Plaza Department Store in Mueang Khon Kaen District. The store was busy and none of the customers or staff seemed to notice him enter with a gun intending to rob the place. It wasn’t until he fired a single shot at the ceiling that everyone noticed him and scrambled to get away.

He then jumped over the counter, grabbed a handful of gold necklaces, jumped back over the counter and fired another warning shot. As people scattered in fear, he ran out of the store. There were no injuries to the customers or staff during the robbery. Another CCTV nearby captured footage of the robber fleeing and running in the direction of the city pillar.

The gold store released a statement saying the shop had recovered to operating normal business again after the flurry of police investigators, but the suspect is still at large. The Khon Kaen Provincial Police have offered a reward of up to 50,000 baht for any information that confirms and reveals the suspect’s details leading to an arrest.

In the manhunt so far, police picked up a man at a local market who they believed was the suspect in question. But after interrogating him and taking DNA samples, they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him in the case. He was released after the interrogation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Recent comments:
Graham
2021-11-21 20:53
I take it they didn't use the plastic bag interrogation technique then. If the Junta doesn't hurry up and get things open and everyone back into employment and making money, this is only going to drag on and if anything,…
Russell
2021-11-21 21:18
Have a look at the video and it is a big joke. He walks into the gold shop waving the gun around his head and everybody ignores him and then he jumps the counter then everybody runs
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

