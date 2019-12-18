Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train | The Thaiger

Crime
Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train
Police have arrested the convicted killer Somkid Poompuang, who has been nick-named in Thai media as “Jack the Ripper” and “Kid the Ripper” this morning. He was on the run since a murder in Khon Kaen last Sunday.
55 year old Somkid was on a train at a railway station in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province in north east Thailand. He was spotted by other passengers who then informed police.
Somkid is currently wanted as the prime suspect in the murder of a hotel maid in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen on December 15, about 200 kilometres away from where he was captured.
Police say that Somkid had boarded the train in Surin, heading to Bangkok, and passing through Nakhon Ratchasima province.
Somkid was released from prison in May, after serving just 14 years after being convicted over five murders, among other crimes. The prison’s praline officials say he was released due to “his good behaviour”. The Corrections Department has already publically admitted his release was due to an error in the screening process of prisoners eligible for early release.
Most of the murder victims were masseuses or women working in night time entertainment, a similarity to the 1880’s London murderer Jack the Ripper.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Somkid Pumpuang being led off the passenger train, bound for Bangkok, this morning – Khaosod English
Crime
PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha is ordering the justice minister to re-examine Thailand’s rules regarding sentence reductions and parole for violent criminals, after convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper,” was released from prison. He’s now the major suspect in another murder last Sunday, just seven months later after being released.
“We have to be updated as the world moves forward, and look at other countries’ laws and measures. Many have been monitoring our justice system. We have to correct what is wrong by working together.”
Somkid was convicted in 2005 of the murders of five women and sentenced to life in prison, but was released in May for “good behaviour”. His local nickname of ‘Jack the Ripper’ doesn’t correlate very well with other the scope or methods used by the infamous, and still unidentified, London serial killer from the 1880s.
Jack the Ripper was an unidentified serial killer active in the largely impoverished areas in and around the Whitechapel district of London in 1888. In both the criminal case files and contemporary journalistic accounts, the killer was called the Whitechapel Murderer and Leather Apron.
Overcrowding remains a serious problem in Thai prisons, and Thailand has one of the largest prison populations in the world, with nearly 80% jailed for drug offences. The number of prisoners reached an all time high earlier this year, according to AFP.
The alleged killer Somkid is still on the run.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper”
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
Police and Crime Suppression Division officers have launched a manhunt for a convicted serial killer accused of murdering a woman in Khon Kaen on Sunday, just 7 months after his release from prison. The man, 55 year old Somkid Pumpuang, is the prime suspect in the murder of 51 year old Rassami Mulichan at her house last Sunday.
Rassami was found dead in her home with tape around her neck and her ankles bound with a phone charging cable. A neighbour told police he saw a man coming to stay with Rassami on December 2 and heard the two arguing on Sunday.
Despite the “Ripper” label, Somkid never used a knife in his crimes. His pattern was to have sex with his victims, then strangle or drown them and steal their valuables.
Police showed neighbours photos and Somkid was identified as the alleged killer.
Somkid, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper” by local media, was convicted of murdering at least five women in 2005. He was arrested the same year and sentenced to life in prison, but his term was reduced to 14 years for good behaviour. He was released in May of this year.
Somkid is a native of the southern province of Trang. Police say they don’t know why he was in Khon Kaen after being freed.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder
PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala
A 14 year old boy is accused of shooting a forestry official in the southern Thai province of Yala, according to police who arrested three suspects on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind.
Authorities say the killing was planned by 34 year old Arseesa Kamae, an accountant who worked for the victim. She allegedly hired 33 year old Treenaphat Suwanpathipat and the 14 year old gunman, whose name is being withheld. All three are now in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a weapon in public.
Kowit Wangthaveesap, a senior Yala forestry official, was gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting on December 5. Police say the attack was personal and had nothing to do with the militant insurgency in the province. Arseesa was reportedly angry at not receiving a promotion at work.
Thailand’s southern provinces have long been home to a separatist insurgency. Fifteen people were killed in Yala in November when suspected rebels attacked a security checkpoint in the province.
Security video from the scene showed that two motorcycles were involved in the attack, according to police. One belonged Arseesa and was ridden by a woman. The other was driven by a man with a male pillion rider who fired the shots that killed the victim.
When police called Arseesa in for questioning, she admitted she was the rider seen in the video.
Officers later tracked down Treenaphat, who confessed he rode the second bike and implicated the 14 year old boy as the person who pulled the trigger, according to police.
Treenaphat took police to two houses in Raman district where the disassembled motorbikes were stored, along with clothes, helmets and other evidence. The murder weapon, a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, had belonged to Ms Arseesa’s late brother-in-law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
Thai PM criticises “fake” rumours about his wife’s religion
Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train
Doctor in southern Thailand issues warning after manicure goes VERY wrong
Rescue workers find women sitting with 10 day old corpse, waiting for dead man to come back to life
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
The Dream is over. Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai man’s campaign to find his aunt, allegedly kidnapped by North Korea 42 years ago
PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case
Burmese authorities intercept boat carrying 173 Rohingya Muslims
SIS Kata receives “Gold Level” G-Green award 2019 – Ministry of the Environment
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Tourism4 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Business3 days ago
“Phuket’s economy is shrinking” – University report
- Crime3 days ago
14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder
- Bangkok3 days ago
Walking street-led economic recovery
- Bangkok3 days ago
Three men abandon van packed with drugs in Bangkok
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success
- Phuket4 days ago
Baby dumped on the steps of a bank in Rawai, Phuket