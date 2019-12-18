Doctor in southern Thailand issues warning after manicure goes VERY wrong | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Doctor in southern Thailand issues warning after manicure goes VERY wrong

May Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Facebook/Arak Wongworachat

A doctor at a hospital in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat is warning women to exercise caution when choosing a nail salon and to ensure the facility follows correct sanitation procedures and only uses properly sterilised equipment.

Dr Arak Wongworachat posted his warning online after a 35 year old female patient developed a serious infection from a manicure gone very wrong.

Thai Residents reports that the woman began to experience pain in her thumb three days after having nail extensions applied. When the finger began to swell, she went to her local pharmacy for treatment but within a few days, the thumb was even more swollen, had turned red, and the woman had developed a fever.

The pain was so severe she couldn’t move her thumb and in desperation, she tore off the false nail, taking her real nail with it (Yikes!!). After seeking medical treatment, an x-ray showed she had developed osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection, which required surgery, intravenous antibiotics, and several days hospitalisation.

Crime

14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala

A 14 year old boy is accused of shooting a forestry official in the southern Thai province of Yala, according to police who arrested three suspects on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind.

Authorities say the killing was planned by 34 year old Arseesa Kamae, an accountant who worked for the victim. She allegedly hired 33 year old Treenaphat Suwanpathipat and the 14 year old gunman, whose name is being withheld. All three are now in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a weapon in public.

Kowit Wangthaveesap, a senior Yala forestry official, was gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting on December 5. Police say the attack was personal and had nothing to do with the militant insurgency in the province. Arseesa was reportedly angry at not receiving a promotion at work.

Thailand’s southern provinces have long been home to a separatist insurgency. Fifteen people were killed in Yala in November when suspected rebels attacked a security checkpoint in the province.

Security video from the scene showed that two motorcycles were involved in the attack, according to police. One belonged Arseesa and was ridden by a woman. The other was driven by a man with a male pillion rider who fired the shots that killed the victim.

When police called Arseesa in for questioning, she admitted she was the rider seen in the video.

Officers later tracked down Treenaphat, who confessed he rode the second bike and implicated the 14 year old boy as the person who pulled the trigger, according to police.

Treenaphat took police to two houses in Raman district where the disassembled motorbikes were stored, along with clothes, helmets and other evidence. The murder weapon, a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, had belonged to Ms Arseesa’s late brother-in-law.

Crime

Teacher arrested for death of twins who stole his limes in Phattalung

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 days ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan

A 55 year old teacher has been arrested for the murder of twin brothers who, according to the police report, stole limes (lemons) from his farm in Phatthalung Province, southern Thailand. Police announced the arrest of Madyusup Chaisukkho, an English teacher at a public school in Pak Phayun district, for the deaths of 31 year old Manop Khongchan and his twin brother Manon.

Madyusup has been charged with first degree murder and concealment of evidence. Electrical wiring, a metre-diameter fibreglass tank and a pickup truck were seized in the arrest, according to the provincial police chief. Police say Madyusup has confessed to all charges during interrogation.

He told police that thieves had been stealing limes from his farm almost every night. He said he laid electrified copper wire at ground level as a deterrent, never imagining that it would kill anyone.

In his statement Madyusup said he got scared when he found the two electrocuted bodies and dumped them far from the farm. But the victims were of large build, and investigators didn’t believe Madyusup acted alone, or that he was providing police with the whole story. Police speculate up to six people could have been involved.

Madyusup’s farm is about a kilometre from his house, according to police.

Local residents found Manop’s body and motorbike in a local reservoir on November 28, about 2 kilometres from the farm. A week later, his twin brother Manon’s body was found in a drain in the same area, about 600 metres away.

Police launched an investigation after the victims’ parents reported them missing, fearing they’d been murdered.

Songkhla

High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses

May Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch

Fishermen in the Ranot district of Songkhla province in southern Thailand, are struggling to make a living as strong winds and waves of three to five metres in height continue to batter the southern Gulf coast.

The Nation reports that dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Thailand have been preventing local fishermen from going to sea for several months now, meaning they’re unable to support their families.

While there is no rain in the area, waves remain high, causing widespread disruption to the local fishing business. The northeast monsoon in the Gulf means high winds and waves of up to 2 metres northwards from Chumphon province, with 2 – 3 metre high waves in the lower Gulf south of Surat Thani, along with a risk of waves higher than 3 metres during thunder storms.

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning residents on the South’s eastern coast to beware of inshore surges, issuing an advisory that all ships should proceed with caution, while small vessels in and around the Gulf should remain ashore.

Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure area means strong winds and cooler weather for northern parts of Thailand, with minimum temperatures ranging from 5 – 15 degrees Celsius, and frost at altitude.

In eastern and central Thailand, including Bangkok, minimum temperatures are from 12 – 22 degrees Celsius, with the TMD warning residents to beware of the risk of fires due to the dry and changeable weather.

