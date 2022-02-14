Crime
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
A Frenchman is facing fraud charges for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht by claiming he had connections with several Thai authorities and promising help with obtaining visas, opening businesses, and buying motorbikes and cars. Reports say he scammed expats out of a total of 6.3 million baht.
58 year old Herve Christian Robert Leonard from Compiegne was arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan. According to police reports, another man, Romain Jules Robert Leonard (it’s unclear if the suspects are related), is also facing fraud charges for involvement in the alleged scams.
One victim, an orthopaedic doctor in Pattaya, told police that Herve visited his clinic back in 2016 and told him that the business was under investigation by Thai police, warning the doctor that he could face jail time and be blacklisted from the country for running the clinic illegally, according to police reports obtained by The Thaiger.
Herve allegedly brought four to five people to the clinic who claimed to be Thai authorities who were investigating the case. The police reports say they allegedly asked for 80,000 baht in “investigation costs.” The victim told police that Herve then asked for another 80,000 baht to renew the business registration, claiming the one the doctor had was wrong.
Several victims say Herve scammed them out of hundreds of thousands of baht for costs for a visa and to open businesses. A man from Belgium reported to police that he lost 1.6 million baht for costs he thought were for a visa and approval of relevant documents to open a restaurant.
A Russian national told police Herve had him pay 950,000 baht for a visa and a document to open a gold shop. A Frenchman says Herve scammed him out of 400,000 baht for a visa and a document to open a hotel. Another Frenchman says he lost 9,000 baht for visa costs promised by Herve.
Other victims say Herve scammed them into paying for motorbikes or cars, but never delivered the vehicles. One expat from Switzerland says Herve scammed him into paying 450,000 baht for a car and 60,000 baht for a motorbike. Another person says he paid 60,000 baht for a motorbike from Herve.
According to reports by the Bangkok Post, Herve overstayed his visa by a year, four months and 27 days. He reportedly denied the accusations.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Thailand News Today | More fatal crosswalk accidents in Bangkok!
Lombok expects to welcome 64,000 visitors at Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Koh Phi Phi officials say keep sea clean after pregnant shark trapped in hat dies
Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thais to bear children
SC Asset to develop 27 domestic projects in 4 years, targets 100 billion baht in revenue
15 passengers denied entry at Philippines airport over vaccine certificates
Monday Covid Update: 14,900 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s boat show saga – aches and pains for Phuket’s yachting industry
Love is in the air… and the beer… and the Prosecco
Russia’s figure skating sweetheart Kamila Valieva continues Olympic pursuit after interim doping ban
Oil still pollutes Rayong beach, Thai tourist says oil on his body after a swim
Thailand’s tiger and elephant attractions call for support after two years of losses
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022
Two people hit, one killed by motorbikes driving through zebra crossings in Bangkok
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Travellers can register for the Thailand Pass no less than 24 hours before their trip
Anutin says no to easing restrictions, praises Thailand’s handling of pandemic
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Myanmar3 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand3 days ago
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok Travel2 days ago
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
- 360 Reviews9 hours ago
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Recent comments: