Crime
Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
A father faces up to 20 years in prison after he allegedly beat to death his six year old son in a drunken rage in northern Thailand.
Police reported the 33 year old father confessed to killing his son and dumping the child’s body in the Ping River in Kamphaeng Phet province.
Police questioned the father, named only as Korakot, of Khlong Khung district, last night after receiving a report that his young boy had gone missing.
But under questioning Korakot broke down and admitted he beat his child on Saturday night after learning his son had hit another neighbour’s boy. He also confessed to being drunk.
When he went to wake his son on Sunday morning, he said he was not breathing so he took him on his motorcycle and threw him into the Ping River.
The accused took the Sawang Khlong Khung rescue team and police to the foot of the old Khlong Khlung Bridge to search for the body. About 30 rescuers took more than two hours before they found the child’s body floating face down in the water.
The boy was beaten so badly that all of his teeth were broken.
Pol Col Anek Chansorn, deputy chief of Kamphaeng Phet police, revealed under further investigation that the boy was not beaten to death because he’d assaulted another boy but because his father was upset on hearing his estranged wife, the boy’s mother, had taken a new lover.
Under Thai law, Section 290, manslaughter, whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of a such person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years. However, if the offence is committed under any of the circumstances mentioned in Section 289, murder, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 20 years or face the death penalty.
The police investigation continues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post Thailand Posten
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Prawit billboard comes with note asking for legal leniency
Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
US mother of two who faked her own abduction is jailed
‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand
Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
China Airlines opens a new route to Chiang Mai
Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
BREAKING: Shooting in Thai army building in Bangkok, 2 dead, 1 injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews5 mins ago
15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
-
World2 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Property8 hours ago
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
-
Mobile1 day ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
-
Environment2 days ago
World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
Recent comments: