Connect with us

Crime

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage

Published

 on 

A father faces up to 20 years in prison after he allegedly beat to death his six year old son in a drunken rage in northern Thailand.

Police reported the 33 year old father confessed to killing his son and dumping the child’s body in the Ping River in Kamphaeng Phet province.

Police questioned the father, named only as Korakot, of Khlong Khung district, last night after receiving a report that his young boy had gone missing.

But under questioning Korakot broke down and admitted he beat his child on Saturday night after learning his son had hit another neighbour’s boy. He also confessed to being drunk.

When he went to wake his son on Sunday morning, he said he was not breathing so he took him on his motorcycle and threw him into the Ping River.

The accused took the Sawang Khlong Khung rescue team and police to the foot of the old Khlong Khlung Bridge to search for the body. About 30 rescuers took more than two hours before they found the child’s body floating face down in the water.

The boy was beaten so badly that all of his teeth were broken.

Pol Col Anek Chansorn, deputy chief of Kamphaeng Phet police, revealed under further investigation that the boy was not beaten to death because he’d assaulted another boy but because his father was upset on hearing his estranged wife, the boy’s mother, had taken a new lover.

Under Thai law, Section 290, manslaughter, whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of a such person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years. However, if the offence is committed under any of the circumstances mentioned in Section 289, murder, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 20 years or face the death penalty.

The police investigation continues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post Thailand Posten

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-20 16:29
Maybe the nazi pitbulls can come to some use after all...

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides5 mins ago

15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Visa7 mins ago

Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Thailand22 mins ago

Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok
Sponsored8 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thailand42 mins ago

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Thailand1 hour ago

26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
World1 hour ago

Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Economy2 hours ago

Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Crime2 hours ago

Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Election4 hours ago

Prawit billboard comes with note asking for legal leniency
Apple4 hours ago

Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
Crime6 hours ago

US mother of two who faked her own abduction is jailed
Thailand6 hours ago

‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending