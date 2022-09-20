Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage

A father faces up to 20 years in prison after he allegedly beat to death his six year old son in a drunken rage in northern Thailand.

Police reported the 33 year old father confessed to killing his son and dumping the child’s body in the Ping River in Kamphaeng Phet province.

Police questioned the father, named only as Korakot, of Khlong Khung district, last night after receiving a report that his young boy had gone missing.

But under questioning Korakot broke down and admitted he beat his child on Saturday night after learning his son had hit another neighbour’s boy. He also confessed to being drunk.

When he went to wake his son on Sunday morning, he said he was not breathing so he took him on his motorcycle and threw him into the Ping River.

The accused took the Sawang Khlong Khung rescue team and police to the foot of the old Khlong Khlung Bridge to search for the body. About 30 rescuers took more than two hours before they found the child’s body floating face down in the water.

The boy was beaten so badly that all of his teeth were broken.

Pol Col Anek Chansorn, deputy chief of Kamphaeng Phet police, revealed under further investigation that the boy was not beaten to death because he’d assaulted another boy but because his father was upset on hearing his estranged wife, the boy’s mother, had taken a new lover.

Under Thai law, Section 290, manslaughter, whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of a such person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years. However, if the offence is committed under any of the circumstances mentioned in Section 289, murder, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 20 years or face the death penalty.

The police investigation continues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post Thailand Posten