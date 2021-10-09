Connect with us

Crime

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The family of a Thai man beaten to death by a Swiss man claims 300,000 baht is missing. (via Sanook)

After a Swiss man beat an intruding Thai man to death claiming self-defence, the family of the deceased claimed it was not a robbery but rather a confrontation involving an affair with the Swiss man’s wife. Now the mother of the man who was beaten to death claims that nearly 300,000 baht went missing during the incident at the Swiss man’s house.

Udon Thani Police subsequently raided the home where the incident took place yesterday in search of clues regarding the 300,000 baht. The Udon Thani Provincial Court issued a search warrant for the home of 63 year old Rudolf Joseph Rothy. As the owner and his wife were not home, police were escorted by the village headsman and a famous local monk in the interest of transparency.

The raid occurred at around 2 pm and was reported to not have turned up any evidence supporting the financial claims of the victim’s mother, but police still intend to continue a full investigation into the matter.

Rudolf stated that the Thai man had climbed the wall of his home after midnight and broke in wielding a gun and demanding money. He was able to disarm the man by punching him and then tying him up and claimed that he had only intended to subdue the man and not kill him.

The family of the victim disputed the story, saying that he had just earned nearly 300,000 baht in the land deal and had no need to threaten Rudolf for money, but claimed that it was a well-known secret that the victim was carrying on an affair with the Swiss man’s wife.

Rudolf has not made any statement to the press though witnesses say his initial statement matched later statements he gave to the police. He’s been charged with assaulting someone to death. The Thai man has posthumously been charged with attempted murder, carrying a firearm in public, and trespassing at night.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
yetanother
2021-10-09 16:00
" He’s been charged with assaulting someone to death." and being a foreigner
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-09 16:04
21 minutes ago, Thaiger said: it was a well-known secret that the victim was carrying on an affair with the Swiss man’s wife. A well known secret.... 😂.
image
gummy
2021-10-09 16:06
Just now, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: A well known secret.... 😂. Is that the opposite of unknown public fact ?
image
Rain
2021-10-09 16:15
13 minutes ago, yetanother said: " He’s been charged with assaulting someone to death." and being a foreigner ...and only getting attention within foreign circles, obsessively.
image
JoePKT
2021-10-09 16:18
18 minutes ago, yetanother said: " He’s been charged with assaulting someone to death." and being a foreigner Especially that
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime55 mins ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World1 hour ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Sponsored3 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Drugs4 hours ago

Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
Transport4 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Property5 hours ago

Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Thailand6 hours ago

Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Media7 hours ago

“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Weather20 hours ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Pattaya21 hours ago

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption
Crime23 hours ago

Customers at Isaan restaurant face 2 months in jail for drinking alcohol
Weather23 hours ago

Tropical storms Lionrock and Kompasu expected to bring extra rain to Thailand
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending