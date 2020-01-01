British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident | The Thaiger

Pattaya
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
PHOTO: The errant firework cylinder that police believe was the one that exploded in Mr. McLaren’s face – The Pattaya News
A British tourist has died after fireworks exploded adjacent to where he was standing during New Year celebrations in central Pattaya. Police were notified at 12:30am and rushed to the scene.
The 51 year old man, named by police as British citizen Gary McLaren, had serious facial injuries and was in critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff and emergency responders Mr. McLaren was pronounced dead at the scene.
A large cylindrical firework was found on the ground nearby and taken as evidence.
A 24 year old eyewitness told The Pattaya News that Mr. McLaren had tried twice, unsuccessfully, to light the large firework cylinder. It’s believed the firework was faulty and exploded on the ground during his third attempt.
Although officially illegal, fireworks were widely available from street vendors across Pattaya on New Year’s Eve. Police are investigating and have contacted the British embassy, diplomatic staff and McLaren’s family.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A 42 year old Thai man has been arrested, not far from the same Pattaya checkpoint where a 26 year old man was earlier arrested with a live grenade. Police responded to a complaint that someone was firing a gun on Soi Bun Bunkaram 5 around midnight on December 29.
Officers, and a reporter from The Pattaya News, found 42 year old Sanya Chakkeaw behind the wheel of a pickup truck which was idling but parked at the time.
The suspect was acting suspiciously, so police inspected the truck and discovered a pistol hidden under the drivers seat.
Chakkeaw admitted the weapon was his but didn’t admit to firing it. He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and remains in police custody. Mr. Chakkeaw does not have a license to own a firearm, according to police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha
PHOTO: Peao Yiang Tai Sri Racha
Two Chinese men have survived after their hot air balloon plummeted hundreds of feet to the ground Friday morning in Sri Racha, north of Pattaya. Rescue workers learned of the incident at 11am. They arrived at a fruit plantation to find the balloon on the ground. It appeared to have fallen into several trees, knocking down at least one.
Two Chinese men were on the ground nearby. Inexplicably, neither was injured but both were in a state of shock and had to be calmed down by emergency responders.
An employee of the balloon operator told police that four Chinese men boarded the balloon at Nong Kho, a small airfield about three kilometres from the scene. Two of the men were skydivers, and had jumped from the balloon before it fell.
Shortly after the two men jumped, a strong wind blew the balloon out of control causing it to fall. The survivors were very lucky according to airfield staff. The two men weren’t identified. They noted that at least one of the men had significant experience operating hot air balloons.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Man arrested with live grenade at Pattaya checkpoint
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A 26 year old Buriram man has been caught with a live grenade at a checkpoint in Pattaya. Police say the man, named only as “Seksan,” was acting suspiciously as he went through the checkpoint on Soi Ko Phai in central Pattaya. Officers pulled him aside for further investigation.
They searched his black backpack and found an MK 2 grenade. The local bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the device. The MK 2 is a fragmentation grenade, and was the standard issue grenade for US forces during World War II and later conflicts, up to the Vietnam War
Seksan claimed he didn’t know the grenade was in the bag and that a friend must have put it there. Police didn’t t believe his story arrested him. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further interrogation and will face serious charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
