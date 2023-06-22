From strays to real estate: Animal caretaker puts house on paws for sale to secure future for furry friends

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The caretaker of almost 2,000 stray animals in Chon Buri announced her house was up for sale to pay off her bank debts so she can continue to take care of her animals. The 73 year old Thai woman, commonly known as Aunt Tim, founder of the House of Angels for Stray Animals, is facing financial difficulties due to various burdens including the cost of running the animal farm or pet sanctuary.

Aunt Tim said that she initially started caring for a few dogs but gradually, the number increased to 100. Over time, her neighbours brought more stray dogs and her sanctuary grew to accommodate around 1,900 dogs and 500 to 600 cats. Struggling with the increasing costs of food, medicine, and salaries for her workers, Aunt Tim is now attempting to sell her house to cover the bank debts and continue providing for the welfare of the animals.

The House of Angels for Stray Animals is located at 85 Moo 13 in Muak Lek, Saraburi province. It is a registered shelter with the Department of Livestock Development and houses over 1,900 dogs, around 500 to 600 cats, and two pigs, reported KhaoSod.

Aunt Tim revealed that she needs roughly 6,000 kilograms of dog food per month, with three orders each at 2 tonnes. The daily expenses include food for dogs and cats, fuel for vehicles, medical costs for the animals, and wages for her workers, some of whom can’t be paid during certain months due to financial constraints.

Aunt Tim decided to sell her house in Chon Buri due to the increasing burden of various expenses. With the sale proceeds, she hopes to settle her bank debts and support the House of Angels for Stray Animals. The pet sanctuary’s remote location ensures tranquillity, away from the main road, surrounded by mountains and nature, spread across approximately 40 acres of land.