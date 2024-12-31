Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner
A tragic accident occurred early today, December 31, when a 30 year old man driving a black Toyota Fortuner collided with a motorcycle at a busy intersection in Chachoengsao, resulting in the death of a female vendor. The incident unfolded around 4.30am when local police received reports of the collision at the red-light intersection near the 11th Infantry Division.

Immediate coordination with forensic doctors from Phutthasothon Hospital and local rescue teams was initiated to investigate the scene.

Upon arrival, police noted significant damage to the traffic signal control booth, indicative of the severe impact. Nearby, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, clad in black shorts, a brown T-shirt, and a black apron.

No identification documents were found on her, and only 1,200 baht (US$35) in cash was tucked in her apron. Her body bore severe injuries, highlighting the violent nature of the crash.

Close by, the woman’s green Honda MSX motorcycle was found in a wrecked state, with its parts scattered across the road. The left side of the bike’s frame bore signs of the intense collision.

Approximately 100 metres from the wreckage, the Toyota Fortuner was located, with its front end severely damaged and the left front tyre burst, rendering it immobile.

Motorcycle collision

The driver, identified as 30 year old Sitthichai, remained at the scene, cooperating with the police before being taken for blood alcohol testing as part of the investigation.

Sitthichai recounted his version of events, explaining he was driving home when he approached the intersection and noticed the light was green. He accelerated to cross, but the woman on the motorcycle abruptly cut across his path.

Despite attempting to brake, he collided with the motorcycle, causing her body to be thrown over 20 metres, hitting the traffic control booth.

Sitthichai stated, “I was driving straight when I saw the green light. Suddenly, the motorcycle cut in front of me, and I couldn’t stop in time.”

Police have taken Sitthichai into custody for further questioning at the Chachoengsao City Police Station. Police are withholding any charges at this time, pending the results of the blood alcohol test, which are expected within two to three days, reported KhaoSod.

This will aid in determining the appropriate legal actions. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been entrusted to the Chachoengsao rescue unit, who transported it to Phutthasothon Hospital. Efforts are underway to contact her family for the necessary funeral arrangements.

