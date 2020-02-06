Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Crime
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.
A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.
The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.
She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.
About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.
Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.
SOURCE/PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Crime
4 foreigners, 2 Thais nabbed in 3 drug busts
Four foreign nationals and two Thais have been arrested in three separate drug seizures involving heroin, ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDA, LSD and marijuana.
The first bust saw two Taiwanese men arrested yesterday while trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin out of Thailand in instant noodle packages and powder cans. The two, identified as Li Chun Hui and Li Chai Pin, both 39 years old, were nabbed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after a search of their luggage. Narcotics police say they’ll continue investigating to find who in Taiwan is ordering the drugs and which Thai gang supplied the heroin.
The second bust was that of 37 year old Warisa Inthiraksa, and 26 year old Chinedu Christian Okeke, both from Nigeria. Postal officials intercepted a package containing 2,260 ecstasy pills hidden inside an LED sign, sent from Portugal to an address in Chonburi province. A search of their home officials found another 5,600 ecstasy pills, bringing the total 7,860.
Two Thai suspects and multiple drugs were involved in the third case: this time postal officials found suspicious package from Germany. Inside, officials found 130 ecstasy pills hidden in a wireless speaker. An investigation led to the arrests of Buanwas Jaratsri Pakdee and Alinan Homsap. When police searched their apartment, they found 50 grams of MDA, 58 tabs of LSD, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 5 kilograms of Marijuana, and 2 million baht in cash.
All suspects in all three cases have been charged and handed over for prosecution.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | INN News
Chiang Mai
Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners
A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.
A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.
Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.
During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily News
Crime
Police officer murdered, mutilated
The body of a police officer was found in the northeastern province of Kalasin yesterday. He had been stabbed to death and his body severely mutilated. Police later tracked down and arrested 45 year old Amornlak Jitkoh, a Kalasin native, who had fled and hidden in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province. He was persuaded to surrender and return to Kalasin.
Investigators say Amornlak’s wife had an affair with the victim.
Police, medical staff from a local hospital and a rescue unit rushed to the scene at about 1:30am after the discovery was reported.
In an unfinished wooden house, the body of 57 year old police lieutenant colonel Jamras Dolchua, wearing a black T-shirt and yellow-black shorts, was found lying face up in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, on his torso, buttocks and thighs. His genitals were removed.
Leaves and other flammable materials had been set on fire at several spots around the house, in apparent attempt to burn it down and destroy evidence. A fire was also set at the rear of a white Toyota Fortuner parked nearby. All of the fires had been put out by neighbours. Police found three beer cans in front of the house.
A son of Jamras told the police that his father usually stayed overnight at a house in Kalasin Town, and occasionally spent the night at the wooden house where his body was found. He says Jamras had an affair with a woman who told him she was a divorcee, but ended the relationship after learning she was not divorced.
The son, who was not named, believes the woman wanted to return to his father, upsetting her husband, thus providing a motive for murder.
The body was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for an autopsy.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
