Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya | The Thaiger

A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.

A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.

The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.

She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.

About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.

Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.

