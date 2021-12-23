Crime
Credit card loaned to buy cosmetics used for 6.7 million baht spree
What’s your credit limit? Two people were arrested in Bangkok, accused of using a borrowed credit card to rack up 6.7 million baht worth of purchases. The pair were arrested by the Crime Suppression Division Police in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 68 in Bangkapi on Tuesday, though they deny any wrongdoing.
The pair of alleged fraudsters is a 47 year old Thai woman and her 51 year old Thai male accomplice who is believed to be a motorcycle taxi driver in Bangkok. The owner of the credit card gave the card to the accused woman in order to make a purchase, but police say they believe the two use the card to make a large number of unauthorized purchases instead. The arrested suspects deny committing any fraud.
The card was supposed to be used to purchase cosmetics being sold at a discounted rate, cheaper than available in department stores, possibly for resale for which the woman who owned the credit card would receive financial compensation or gifts of cosmetics.
Instead, authorities allege that the woman and man used the card to make bulk purchases of alcohol, cigarettes, and a number of other unnamed items. Though these items are relatively inexpensive, the pair are accused of having spent a total of 6.7 million baht on the borrowed credit card.
The two are facing charges of jointly using other people’s electronic cards in a manner that is likely to cause damage to others, taking advantage of payment for goods service charges or other debts instead of paying with cash or withdrawing cash, and using forged documents.
Police did not confirm whether the massive amount of items illegally purchased on the woman’s credit card, or any profits from the sales of those items, had been recovered, or whether the woman whose card was used would receive any reimbursement for the money charged to her card without her authorisation.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
