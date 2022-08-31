Connect with us

Crime

Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via Sanook

A condominium technician tried to rape an 18 year old woman who asked him to let her into her room after she lost her key card in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand.

The girl’s elder sister filed a police report on her behalf at Bang Bua Thong Police Station yesterday at 4.30pm, providing CCTV footage recorded on August 19 at 9pm as evidence.

The CCTV footage shows the 18 year old woman getting out of the lift on the 8th floor of the “luxury condominium” with the 30 – 35 year old technician, who said he would let her into her apartment with the master key after she lost her key card.

In the footage, the technician – Thittiwat “Fias” Triphon – is pictured unlocking the door and dragging her inside her room.

The 18 year old said the technician took off his clothes, stripped her, and tried to rape her. Thankfully, her two friends arrived at her room at that moment and saved her from the technician just in time.

The student shares a room with her 24 year old sister, who was out at the market when the incident happened.

The manager of the condominium said the technician had been sacked and would be prosecuted according to the law.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Prosaap
2022-08-31 17:08
The dumb idiot know there are cameras there and still he do even if there are no camera there how he thinks he get away with it ooh i forget thinking is not something he good at
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-31 17:10
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: "luxury condominium” What is a non luxury condominium? Or that's non excistent?

