Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir

A grass mower in Pattaya was in for a pretty big shock at work yesterday when he spotted a rocket-propelled grenade at the Mapprahan reservoir. Nong Prue Police arrived on the scene and sealed off the area. They then alerted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal to collect the bomb.

Police are now investigating how the grenade got to the reservoir. It was reportedly unclear whether or not the grenade was fully functional. The grass mower had found the grenade at the edge of the woods near a parking lot of the reservoir.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been busy in Pattaya’s Nong Prue sub-district over the last few days. The EOD was also called in yesterday when a huge explosion gutted three restaurants in the sub-district. The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Hopefully, both situations will be dealt with, and calm will be restored to Nong Prue.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News