Chumphon durian farmer fatally shot: Locals feared regular gunfire

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot dead a 63 year old durian farm owner in his backyard. Locals reported frequent gunfire from the victim’s farm, causing anxiety amidst fears of stray shots. The incident occurred at around 4.30pm today when the police received a report of a fatal shooting in a durian orchard in southern Thailand.

Manoch Plodkhannguen, a criminal investigator, rushed to the scene with Chalat Pholnakan, the head of Lang Suan Police Station, along with the medical forensics team and members of the Buddhist Association Rescue Team. At the crime scene, they found the body of a 63 year old man who had been shot four times in the chest and stomach in Ban Khuan sub-district of Lang Suan district, Chumphon province. Nearby, investigators found a 9-millimetre handgun among the grass, along with one cartridge and four shells scattered around the corpse. Another was found under the base of a durian tree, reported KhaoSod.

The victim’s wife informed the investigators that her spouse regularly frequented their approximately 40-acre backyard, which was a mixture of rubber, palm and durian orchards. Her husband often carried a gun with him while visiting the farm, where he would regularly practice shooting. She did not find it strange when she heard gunshots earlier in the day. However, she found her husband dead in the durian orchard in the evening.

Follow us on :













The police have also questioned several nearby residents. Many noted that the deceased often fired his gun, which caused fear among them due to the risk of stray bullets causing injuries. The officials are now working assiduously to track down the culprit. In the meantime, the body has been sent for autopsy before being handed over to the family for funeral rites.

In April, two people were found shot dead linked to the tragic family dispute which led to the killing of four people by a cop with a grudge in southern Thailand. To read more click HERE.