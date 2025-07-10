Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

Sacred grounds shaken as motive tied to dream revelation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
289 2 minutes read
Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 35 year old man was arrested following a shooting at a well-known temple in Thonburi, where two people were killed. The suspect claimed the act resulted from a dream. Police discovered an arsenal of weapons at his home.

At 6am today, July 10, Police Lieutenant Withoon Saengchompoo, Deputy Inspector of Phasi Charoen Police Station, received a report of a shooting that resulted in two deaths at Wat Kuhasawan, located on Soi Phetkasem 28, Khuhasawan subdistrict, Phasi Charoen district.

He was joined at the scene by Police Colonel Ophas Harnnarong, head of the Phasi Charoen Police Station, forensic officers, and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. At the site, the body of 49 year old Siriporn was found at the entrance of a house beside the temple, having been shot in the head. Fifty metres away, the body of 51 year old Ting was found at a temple pavilion, also shot in the head.

The shooting, which took place on a Buddhist holy day, prompted an urgent manhunt. Witnesses identified the gunman as 35 year old Kittidech.

At 6am, he was seen carrying a 9mm handgun in the area next to Wat Kuhasawan. He first shot Siriporn before heading back towards his home located in a school near the temple.

On his way, he encountered Ting, who lived nearby, and shot him with the same weapon. Police were alerted to the shooting by the radio centre and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found Kittidech holding a long gun case. Officers engaged in negotiations with him, during which he handed over the gun case.

Related Articles

Kittidech also revealed a handgun tucked into his waistband. Despite attempts to negotiate, he initially refused to disarm and fled into the school.

There, police and the suspect’s relatives managed to persuade him to surrender his weapons. Initial investigations revealed he had a history of drug use and claimed he was paranoid after dreaming that the victims had hammered nails into his forehead, reported KhaoSod.

A search of his residence uncovered numerous firearms and ammunition, including a Glock 19 pistol with a loaded magazine, a .38 revolver with ammunition, a Remington shotgun, a black Roger holster, various magazines with different ammunition capacities, speed loaders, and several rounds of .38 ammunition. Police are now investigating the legality of the firearms and proceeding with charges against him.

Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt Crime News

Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt

1 hour ago
Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead Crime News

Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025 Phuket News

Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

2 hours ago
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis Crime News

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

3 hours ago
Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man Bangkok News

Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

3 hours ago
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

4 hours ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

4 hours ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

4 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

4 hours ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

5 hours ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

5 hours ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

5 hours ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

5 hours ago
Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme Crime News

Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces

6 hours ago
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

21 hours ago
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid Thailand News

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

21 hours ago
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

21 hours ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

21 hours ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

21 hours ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

21 hours ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

21 hours ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

22 hours ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

22 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

22 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
289 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x