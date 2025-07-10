Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

A 35 year old man was arrested following a shooting at a well-known temple in Thonburi, where two people were killed. The suspect claimed the act resulted from a dream. Police discovered an arsenal of weapons at his home.

At 6am today, July 10, Police Lieutenant Withoon Saengchompoo, Deputy Inspector of Phasi Charoen Police Station, received a report of a shooting that resulted in two deaths at Wat Kuhasawan, located on Soi Phetkasem 28, Khuhasawan subdistrict, Phasi Charoen district.

He was joined at the scene by Police Colonel Ophas Harnnarong, head of the Phasi Charoen Police Station, forensic officers, and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. At the site, the body of 49 year old Siriporn was found at the entrance of a house beside the temple, having been shot in the head. Fifty metres away, the body of 51 year old Ting was found at a temple pavilion, also shot in the head.

The shooting, which took place on a Buddhist holy day, prompted an urgent manhunt. Witnesses identified the gunman as 35 year old Kittidech.

At 6am, he was seen carrying a 9mm handgun in the area next to Wat Kuhasawan. He first shot Siriporn before heading back towards his home located in a school near the temple.

On his way, he encountered Ting, who lived nearby, and shot him with the same weapon. Police were alerted to the shooting by the radio centre and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found Kittidech holding a long gun case. Officers engaged in negotiations with him, during which he handed over the gun case.

Kittidech also revealed a handgun tucked into his waistband. Despite attempts to negotiate, he initially refused to disarm and fled into the school.

There, police and the suspect’s relatives managed to persuade him to surrender his weapons. Initial investigations revealed he had a history of drug use and claimed he was paranoid after dreaming that the victims had hammered nails into his forehead, reported KhaoSod.

A search of his residence uncovered numerous firearms and ammunition, including a Glock 19 pistol with a loaded magazine, a .38 revolver with ammunition, a Remington shotgun, a black Roger holster, various magazines with different ammunition capacities, speed loaders, and several rounds of .38 ammunition. Police are now investigating the legality of the firearms and proceeding with charges against him.