Pattaya
Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya
A Thai-Italian teenage boy allegedly tried to steal a motorcycle taxi in Pattaya late last night. The motorcycle taxi rider, 46 year old Neramit Klaiprayoon, reported the incident to Pattaya Police.
Neramit said he was waiting for a passenger on Soi 13, when he noticed the young suspect suspiciously glancing at his bike. The suspect then got on to the bike and tried to ride away. But the suspect’s efforts were in vain, because Neramit was able to catch him in time.
On top of being caught, the suspect also vomited out of exhaustion from trying to run away from Neramit, The Pattaya News reported.
Police identified the suspect as a 14 year old Thai-Italian teen. The suspect was waiting for legal proceedings at the Pattaya Police Station.
This news comes after another crime involving trouble-making teens in Pattaya earlier this month. Around 30 angry Pattaya teens allegedly assaulted the guards of one nightclub on Walking Street. The youths reportedly attacked the Jannaat club guards for not allowing them to enter the club at 4am on a Tuesday, well past the legal closing time of 2am.
In another incident earlier this month, police busted two parties full of mostly teenagers in nearby Chon Buri. The first party netted several packets of ketamine, along with other unsavoury items including a homemade handgun with 20 bullets. The drugs and weapons were confiscated, along with a car.
Police arrested 17 males and nine females, a total of 26 teenagers at the party. Four of them were under the age of 18. They were all drug tested at the scene with most coming back positive.
The second party was busted up with fewer people, but more underage attendees. A total of 17 teens – 10 males and seven females – were arrested at that party. More than half were underage, nine in total.
Pattaya and Chon Buri have had issues with late-night crime. Pattaya in particular is known as a party hotspot, and it has drawn a number of rowdy people, including teens. The latest incident involving the Thai-Italian teen is a reminder that it’s not only grown-ups who commit dirty deeds in Pattaya.
