Connect with us

Pattaya

Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Thai-Italian teen caught, photo by The Pattaya News.

A Thai-Italian teenage boy allegedly tried to steal a motorcycle taxi in Pattaya late last night. The motorcycle taxi rider, 46 year old Neramit Klaiprayoon, reported the incident to Pattaya Police. 

Neramit said he was waiting for a passenger on Soi 13, when he noticed the young suspect suspiciously glancing at his bike. The suspect then got on to the bike and tried to ride away. But the suspect’s efforts were in vain, because Neramit was able to catch him in time. 

On top of being caught, the suspect also vomited out of exhaustion from trying to run away from Neramit, The Pattaya News reported.

Police identified the suspect as a 14 year old Thai-Italian teen. The suspect was waiting for legal proceedings at the Pattaya Police Station.

This news comes after another crime involving trouble-making teens in Pattaya earlier this month. Around 30 angry Pattaya teens allegedly assaulted the guards of one nightclub on Walking Street. The youths reportedly attacked the Jannaat club guards for not allowing them to enter the club at 4am on a Tuesday, well past the legal closing time of 2am. 

In another incident earlier this month, police busted two parties full of mostly teenagers in nearby Chon Buri. The first party netted several packets of ketamine, along with other unsavoury items including a homemade handgun with 20 bullets. The drugs and weapons were confiscated, along with a car.

Police arrested 17 males and nine females, a total of 26 teenagers at the party. Four of them were under the age of 18. They were all drug tested at the scene with most coming back positive.

The second party was busted up with fewer people, but more underage attendees. A total of 17 teens – 10 males and seven females – were arrested at that party. More than half were underage, nine in total.

Pattaya and Chon Buri have had issues with late-night crime. Pattaya in particular is known as a party hotspot, and it has drawn a number of rowdy people, including teens. The latest incident involving the Thai-Italian teen is a reminder that it’s not only grown-ups who commit dirty deeds in Pattaya.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya26 seconds ago

Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya
Crime2 mins ago

Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand4 mins ago

Wife returns lottery winings to cuckhold husband but kicks him out of family home
Sponsored6 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Protests50 mins ago

Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
World1 hour ago

Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
South1 hour ago

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Tourism2 hours ago

Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Thailand2 hours ago

Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thailand3 hours ago

Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
Property News3 hours ago

SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Thailand3 hours ago

Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Indonesia4 hours ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending