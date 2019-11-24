Connect with us

Environment

Thailand improves marine pollution ranking

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Thailand improves marine pollution ranking | The Thaiger

Thailand’s ranking among the 20 biggest marine plastic plastic polluters has improved by four places, from sixth to tenth, as ranked by Mass of Mismanaged Plastic Waste.

The permanent secretary for natural resources and environment says the improvement is largely thanks to government initiatives and the efforts of the public and the private sector in reducing single-use plastic bags and foam containers.

About 50 corporate members of the private sector, including malls and department stores chains, have stopped giving out single-use plastic bags, with some turning to paper bags and urging shoppers to bring their own bags. The 7 Eleven stores around Thailand say they will not give out single use plastic bags from the start of 2020.

In 2018, the top 20 countries had China at the top (the worst), followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, Algeria, Turkey, Pakistan, Brazil, Myanmar, Morocco North Korea and the US

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday | The Thaiger

137 branches of 7 Eleven across Thailand will stop providing plastic bags from Monday as part of a trial before a nationwide ban comes into force in at the start of 2020. The Nation reports that the step is being taken in support of a government policy to reducing the use of single-use plastic.

137 branches out of 10,300 stores in Thailand isn’t many, but it’s a start.

It’s a big, brave but necessary step to start weaning Thais off their reliance on small, single-use plastic bags that often carry other smaller items already wrapped in plastic at the convenience stores.

CP All’s senior vice-president of sustainable development, Suwit Kingkaew says the company is cooperating with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on the “Go Green, No Plastic Bag” campaign. CP All has already implemented a policy of providing fewer plastic bags since August and has been donating the money saved from this initiative to hospitals around the country.

“Starting November 25, CP All will stop giving plastic bags to 7-11 customers at 137 pilot branches scattered nationwide. This pilot program will get us ready to the ‘no plastic bag’ policy to be employed at the start of next year at all branches of 7-11.”

Suwit adds that plastic bags will however continue to be provided for products such as hot or wet food, fruit and meat, and that reminders of the new policy will be displayed in stores.

“The branches that will stop giving plastic bags next week will display posters to let customers know that they should bring their own bags when shopping there. If customers don’t have their own bags, 7-11 also sells high-quality fabric bags at a reasonable price.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal. | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

A large dolphin species, called a “false killer whale”, was beached in Pattaya yesterday.

The beaching happened after after local Jirayu Wanphusit was shore-fishing when he noticed a small tug on his line. The tug became a full on drag as the fishing rod, and Jirayu, were pulled into the water.

His pursuit of the ‘best bar story ever’ was cut short when he saw a huge creature floating in the waves. At first he thought it was a huge shark but then he realised it was a more like whale. He called the police.

Locals and foreign tourists gathered along the shore to watch as police and Marine Department officials cordoned off the area to prevent anyone unqualified from going near the marooned mammal.

Veterinarians from the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip attempted to apply first aid to the 3-4 metrefalse killer whale, which had been injured in several places.

One of the vets, Kornkamol Kitikamara, said it showed signs of stress, seizure and arrhythmia. The team continued checking its condition hourly while monitoring environmental factors that could have disturbed it, such as light and sound.

Just after midnight, aided by Sattahip Naval Force personnel, the team managed with a struggle to hoist the heavyweight mammal onto a truck that could park no nearer than 100 metres away.

The sea mammal was transported to the conservation centre, where it is being assessed and nursed back to health.

Here’s some info about the differences between a false killer whale and a real one…

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark

May Taylor

Published

4 days ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Satun Geopark already has a UNESCO Geopark – Greenpeace.com

Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.

The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.

“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”

The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 days ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 days ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 days ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล

Trending