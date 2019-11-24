Thailand improves marine pollution ranking | The Thaiger

Environment
Thailand improves marine pollution ranking
Thailand’s ranking among the 20 biggest marine plastic plastic polluters has improved by four places, from sixth to tenth, as ranked by Mass of Mismanaged Plastic Waste.
The permanent secretary for natural resources and environment says the improvement is largely thanks to government initiatives and the efforts of the public and the private sector in reducing single-use plastic bags and foam containers.
About 50 corporate members of the private sector, including malls and department stores chains, have stopped giving out single-use plastic bags, with some turning to paper bags and urging shoppers to bring their own bags. The 7 Eleven stores around Thailand say they will not give out single use plastic bags from the start of 2020.
In 2018, the top 20 countries had China at the top (the worst), followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, Algeria, Turkey, Pakistan, Brazil, Myanmar, Morocco North Korea and the US
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday
137 branches of 7 Eleven across Thailand will stop providing plastic bags from Monday as part of a trial before a nationwide ban comes into force in at the start of 2020. The Nation reports that the step is being taken in support of a government policy to reducing the use of single-use plastic.
137 branches out of 10,300 stores in Thailand isn’t many, but it’s a start.
It’s a big, brave but necessary step to start weaning Thais off their reliance on small, single-use plastic bags that often carry other smaller items already wrapped in plastic at the convenience stores.
CP All’s senior vice-president of sustainable development, Suwit Kingkaew says the company is cooperating with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on the “Go Green, No Plastic Bag” campaign. CP All has already implemented a policy of providing fewer plastic bags since August and has been donating the money saved from this initiative to hospitals around the country.
“Starting November 25, CP All will stop giving plastic bags to 7-11 customers at 137 pilot branches scattered nationwide. This pilot program will get us ready to the ‘no plastic bag’ policy to be employed at the start of next year at all branches of 7-11.”
Suwit adds that plastic bags will however continue to be provided for products such as hot or wet food, fruit and meat, and that reminders of the new policy will be displayed in stores.
“The branches that will stop giving plastic bags next week will display posters to let customers know that they should bring their own bags when shopping there. If customers don’t have their own bags, 7-11 also sells high-quality fabric bags at a reasonable price.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal.
PHOTO: The Nation
A large dolphin species, called a “false killer whale”, was beached in Pattaya yesterday.
The beaching happened after after local Jirayu Wanphusit was shore-fishing when he noticed a small tug on his line. The tug became a full on drag as the fishing rod, and Jirayu, were pulled into the water.
His pursuit of the ‘best bar story ever’ was cut short when he saw a huge creature floating in the waves. At first he thought it was a huge shark but then he realised it was a more like whale. He called the police.
Locals and foreign tourists gathered along the shore to watch as police and Marine Department officials cordoned off the area to prevent anyone unqualified from going near the marooned mammal.
Veterinarians from the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip attempted to apply first aid to the 3-4 metrefalse killer whale, which had been injured in several places.
One of the vets, Kornkamol Kitikamara, said it showed signs of stress, seizure and arrhythmia. The team continued checking its condition hourly while monitoring environmental factors that could have disturbed it, such as light and sound.
Just after midnight, aided by Sattahip Naval Force personnel, the team managed with a struggle to hoist the heavyweight mammal onto a truck that could park no nearer than 100 metres away.
The sea mammal was transported to the conservation centre, where it is being assessed and nursed back to health.
Here’s some info about the differences between a false killer whale and a real one…
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark
PHOTO: Satun Geopark already has a UNESCO Geopark – Greenpeace.com
Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.
A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.
UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.
The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.
“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”
The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Thai baht dips after rate cut
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Representative of the owner of collapsed building visits the victims in Phuket
Motorcycle thieves arrested in Patong
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
British fugitive extradited to the UK after being nabbed in Thailand last month
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
“The greatest propaganda machine in history” – Sacha Baron Cohen slams Facebook
Child porn website based in Chiang Mai busted
Thailand improves marine pollution ranking
Two suspects in Yala’s November 5 deadly attacks, shot and killed
Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia
German tourist dies after being hit by parasail speedboat off Phuket
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details
Tourism authorities refurbish old klongs as new tourist attractions in Bangkok
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events6 hours ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Business1 day ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok1 day ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Events2 days ago
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
- Thailand1 day ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Air Pollution1 day ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
- Crime3 days ago
Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face”
- Crime2 days ago
Five Chinese awaiting deportation after being arrested in Phuket over illegal FOREX trading