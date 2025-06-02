Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi

A 32 year old cattle farmer, Sakditat, was fatally shot nine times near a religious ordination celebration in Phetchaburi.

Police have identified a suspect and are investigating a personal conflict as a possible motive. The incident occurred yesterday, June 1, along the Nong Bo–Bo Huai road in Don Yang subdistrict, Mueang district, Phetchaburi province.

Police Lieutenant Prakit Tonmaithong from the Phetchaburi Rajabhat University Subdistrict Police Station reported the incident, which was attended by Phetchaburi Provincial Police, medical personnel from Phra Chomklao Hospital, and emergency volunteers from Sawang Sanphet Thammasathan Foundation.

At the scene, near the ordination celebration, Sakditat’s body was discovered with gunshot wounds. A motorcycle, identified as a grey Honda ADV, was found parked nearby. Police collected eight bullet casings of 9mm calibre scattered on the road.

A gun holster was found at the waist of the deceased, and a 9mm firearm belonging to him was discovered at his feet, loaded and ready to fire. The autopsy revealed gunshot wounds to various parts of his body, including the right chest, mouth, right temple, under the right armpit, right side, back of the neck, right shoulder, right leg, and left armpit.

Witness testimony from 29 year old cousin, Suthicha, revealed that before the incident, Sakditat had taken his five year old son to a relative’s house, stating he would return soon after attending to a call. Just 10 minutes later, news arrived of his death. Suthicha mentioned that Sakditat had never indicated any conflicts with others.

Ram Pukngam, the village head of Don Yang, recounted being alerted to a commotion involving young people near the event entrance. He tried to intervene in an argument between Sakditat and a group of youths.

During this, a loud noise from the music stage caught his attention, and upon turning back, he witnessed Sakditat being shot and the assailants fleeing on motorcycles, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Chokchai Nielsen, superintendent of Mueang Phetchaburi police, confirmed that a suspect had been identified and efforts to apprehend them were underway. Investigations are focusing on gathering additional evidence, while the initial theory points to a personal dispute, though the precise motive remains unclear.