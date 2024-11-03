Burmese man arrested for stealing wiring in Bang Lamung

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bang Lamung police investigators made a significant arrest on November 1, capturing a Burmese national suspected of stealing electrical wiring from Wat Nong Ket Noi market. The incident occurred at 10.30pm, and the swift response by law enforcement followed a complaint from Chakrawan Boonsang, who reported the theft from his property.

Police examined CCTV footage from the market, which led them to identify as 27 year old Aow Tu. Witness accounts confirmed his presence in the area, prompting police to take immediate action. Upon confrontation, Aow Tu reportedly confessed to the theft after being shown the CCTV evidence.

“He admitted to selling the stolen wire to a scrap dealer for 250 baht (US$7) and had already spent the money,” one officer disclosed.

Further investigation revealed that Aow Tu had entered Thailand illegally two years ago via Mae Hong Son. This added another layer to the case, as Pattaya police charged him with both nighttime theft and unauthorised entry into the country, reported The Pattaya News.

The suspect was then handed over to investigators for further processing. The police have indicated that, following legal procedures, Aow Tu will face deportation measures.

In related news, two Thai Good Samaritans helped a German man catch a transwoman who attempted to steal the foreigner‘s wallet near Soi 10 in Pattaya.

A 33 year old motorcycle taxi rider, Prathin, October 31, called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to arrest the transgender suspect, 38 year old Thawatchai, along Pattaya Sai Song Road near Soi Pattaya 10.

Prathin informed police that he was riding his motorcycle past the scene when the transwoman hugged the German man, later identified as 36 year old Philipp, and placed her hand into his trouser pocket.

Fortunately, Philipp realised the trick and managed to retrieve his wallet from the suspect. The transgender suspect attempted to flee but Prathin and a local journalist managed to stop her.