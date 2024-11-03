Pickup truck narrowly avoids fall in dramatic Pattaya crash

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A dramatic accident unfolded when a pickup truck overturned near the Pattaya entrance on Highway 7 around 10pm on November 1. The incident involved a silver pickup, driven by a 60 year old man, which halted alarmingly close to the edge of a 5-metre-high overpass. Despite the severity of the crash, he escaped unscathed, while his 14 year old son experienced minor injuries.

Khajonsak Suksanit recounted the event, explaining that a sudden manoeuvre was necessary to avoid a sedan that abruptly cut in front of him, leading to the loss of control and the subsequent overturning of the vehicle. Witnesses who promptly rushed to provide assistance reported observing the pickup truck flip and dangerously skid towards the brink of the overpass.

“I was extremely fortunate that the vehicle did not plummet down,” Khajonsak stated, expressing relief over the close call. Nearby residents quickly alerted local police, ensuring prompt response to the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

Dashcam footage played a crucial role, capturing the moments preceding the accident. The video reveals the truck slightly veering into the sedan’s lane before making an abrupt swerve. This footage has been handed over to investigators and will serve as evidence in the ongoing legal proceedings, as confirmed by the police.

In related news, a Burmese man claimed he overturned his car near Pattaya while attempting to avoid a street dog. At 11.16pm on October 27, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a report of a car accident in the Khao Mai Kaew area, prompting an immediate response from rescue volunteers and local police. Rescue teams arrived to find a bronze-gold Nissan Frontier pickup truck overturned and blocking the road, severely damaged. The driver, 31 year old Myo Min Ang, appeared uninjured and was waiting to speak with the police. A nearby streetlight had also been knocked down by the vehicle.