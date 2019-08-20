British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him | The Thaiger

Crime
British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him
PHOTO: Thai Residents and Sanook
Surichat, a 50 year old BBQ food vendor in Khon Kaen province, north-eastern Thailand, became the victim of a shameless petty con-artist when he tried to help the man out of financial difficulty. The man introduced himself as ‘Stuart’ and claimed to be from England. He told Surichat he had a wife and child in Bangkok but was living in a Khon Kaen hostel since his wife kicked him out.
Stuart became a regular visitor to Surichat’s shop, stopping every day for drinks and some food. Surichat would call a motorbike taxi for him and when Stuart claimed to have lost his wallet one day, the driver didn’t charge him.
The following day, Stuart told Surichat he was going to Bangkok to meet a friend who was bringing a credit card from Stuart’s mother in England. But on the day he was meant to travel, he claimed his friend had been in a fight with an Australian man and was in police custody. Stuart claimed he would be unable to get his mother’s credit card and had nowhere to stay.
Surichat, feeling sorry for the man, gave him 1,000 baht. Stuart returned the money two days later, but the following day sent an email asking to borrow some more. In total, over the next couple of days, Surichat gave him 4,000 baht, after which Stuart left for Bangkok, claiming to be getting some money.
When he didn’t return, Surichat texted him, asking for his whereabouts and saying people were worried about him. Stuart’s reaction was to text him back, calling him stupid, and then proceeding to text inappropriate images to Surichat’s wife.
Surichat later found out that he was not Stuart’s first victim, with another man having lost 10,000 baht to the conman. He plans to file a police report.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
60 million baht of gold stolen in Songkhla heist
Five people have robbed a gold shop in the city centre of Na Thawee district in Songkhla province yesterday (Saturday). The robbers were dressed in military uniforms and armed with assault weapons, fleeing with gold and jewellery valued around 60 million baht.
According to the Thai PBS report, the five bandits arrived at the Suchada Gold Shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in the neighbouring Pattani province. Witnesses say there were three men and two women in the robbery team.
They walked into the gold shop and pointed their weapons at five female staff, disabled the CCTV system, grabbed all the gold on display and escaped in the waiting van in a well co-ordinated attack. The whole event was over in less than ten minutes according to police.
Around 40 kilograms of gold and jewellery was stolen in the robbery according to the police report.
Police were able to track the white van to an abandoned rubber plantation about 15 kilometres away in Tambon Tha Pradoo. A motorcycle was also found abandoned at the plantation.
Rawsalee Yohlen, the owner of the van, told police that he was hired by three men to pick up their friend but was bound and dumped by the roadside, at gunpoint, in the Nong Chik district in Pattani.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
A British man, beaten up by a gang of Thai “thugs”, is facing jail after throwing punches in self-defence. 38 year old Luke Thornton was kicked and punched in the face and repeatedly knocked out in the assault. He was visiting his wife Sayforn Phetkajang in the village of Pai, north west of Chiang Mai.
At the time reports in Thai media say he was sitting in the road with a few friends when three men pulled up on motorbikes and started revving their engines. Luke then pulled his friends away, at which point the Thai men allegedly unleashed a savage assault on Luke.
Three Thai men have now been arrested, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between “grown Thai men”.
“So he needed to be taught a lesson.” Read The Thaiger report about the attack HERE.
Luke’s wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene.
“They had wooden sticks with nails pointing out. They were screaming they were going to kill me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They punched me in the face and the back; they kicked my legs and smashed my face with their sticks”.
“I lost consciousness and then when I woke up again, they knocked me out with a kick to the head. This happened two or three times. At one point they picked me up and dragged me across the road, my face scraping along.”
One of the attackers eventually asked: “Where will he put his body?”
Luke was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. Over the following two weeks, he underwent facial reconstruction surgery and operations on his fractured skull and broken finger, with medical bills running to £7,500 (about 280,000 Thai baht).
He suffered a smashed eye socket and a smashed nose, with his left eyeball replaced by a piece of silicon and eventually re-inserted. The three men in question have been arrested but Luke now faces a trial for “fighting”.
Luke now faces six months of proceedings, along with jail time or a £10,000 (about 375,000 Thai baht) fine.
“I’ve been told I will have to sit in the dock with the three men who attacked me at my next court date in September. I am so scared they will have me killed. I have PTSD from that night, and I can’t stop replaying it in my head.”
Luke’s passport has been confiscated by Thai authorities and he is unable to return home to see his children.
Luke’s family and friends have set up a fundraising page to cover court costs and medical bills, which can be viewed HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Rath | dailystar.co.ukKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Norwegian out on bail following death of British man at Centara Grand Resort in Phuket
SCREENSHOT: bbc.com
The bbc.com are reporting that a British man died at the Centara Grand Hotel in Phuket in a fight after telling another guest to “keep the noise down” as his wife and son tried to sleep, according to the man’s family.
The details in the BBC report conflict with earlier local reports out of Phuket.
The BBC report says that 34 year old Amitpal Singh Bajaj from the UK complained about noise from the next room at the five-star Centara Grand Hotel on Karon beachfront in Phuket.
The man’s family claims that another man forced his way into their room via the balcony early on Wednesday, August 21. The family claims that the man strangled Mr Bajaj.
In a statement Amitpal’s 34 year old wife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj described to police how the attacker “barged” into their room naked and attacked her husband.
“My husband sacrificed his life to save my son’s life and mine. He will always be our hero.”
“My husband tried to block the man and move me and my son away. As the man was kicking, punching and just, beating him up, my husband told me to please leave and save our son,” according to the BBC report.
The rendering of the report from the BBC is quite different from Phuket’s local news reports.
In Phuket reports it stated that a fight started at 4am, when the British man Amitpal Singh Bajaj confronted Norwegian Roger Bullman over the amount of noise coming from his room.
“Mr Bullman was drunk, and security had already visited his room twice to ask him to keep the noise down. When Mr Bajaj confronted him, he stabbed Mr Bullman in the shoulder with a steak knife.
Mr Bullman, trained in martial arts, then got the British man in a choke hold and maintained his grip on him. He says he did not mean to kill him, and did not think he had.”
The BBC report says that Mrs Bajaj grabbed the couple’s 2 year old son and fled the hotel room to look for help. She says she ran down a staircase and hid under a tree with her son in her arms while calling the reception from her mobile to tell them what had happened.
“I asked the reception to please make sure someone attends to my husband… “please give him some medical help, I’m very scared, I’ve escaped”, according to the BBC report.
“I could still hear the attacker screaming. I didn’t want to be attacked.”
Mr Amitpal was taken to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested in Thailand and is being provided consular assistance.
According to Phuket News, Karon police said that “Mr Bullman had been released on bail posted at the court, but was unable to confirm how much bail was posted at. Reports in the Norwegian media said that bail was posted at about 200,000 baht.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
New Robinsons Tower in Singapore reaches for the sky with a green thumb
Songkhla soi dogs heading to the US
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
Farmlands flooded in Mukdahan from mountain run-off
60 million baht of gold stolen in Songkhla heist
Elephant gores German cyclist near Pattaya
โจรพกอาวุธสงครามบุกปล้นร้านทอง กวาดไปร่วม 60 ล้านบาท
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Phuket’s water bosses claim there will be enough water
Airports of Thailand block entrance to new Central Village at Suvarnabhumi
The road to Vietnam
Department of Land Transport vows to get tough on public transportation in Thailand
British man arrested in Hua Hin for overstaying his visa
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
Hua Hin to sterilise 600 monkeys in effort to control numbers
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
Trending
- North East15 hours ago
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
- Bangkok4 days ago
What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?
- Environment4 days ago
Chikungunya virus mutates – “mosquitoes can carry chikungunya and dengue”
- North East4 days ago
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen check out the tastes at a Korat Market
- Pattaya3 days ago
German tourist dies after falling from Pattaya condo
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hong Kong’s protests have been good for Bangkok’s luxury condo market
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorbike riders on Bangkok sidewalk told where to go
- Crime3 days ago
British tourist killed at Phuket resort, Norwegian charged