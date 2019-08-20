Executives at Thai Airways asked to take pay cut | The Thaiger

Business
Executives at Thai Airways asked to take pay cut
“An unnamed source in the Transport Ministry says the airline’s financial predicament is very serious and puts it at risk of bankruptcy.”
The country’s national flag carrier, Thai Airways, could be in deep financial trouble and may need to delay repaying its debt or seek new loans.
Thai PBS World reports tat the airline’s president Sumet Damrongchaitham says he has asked senior executives at the airline to voluntarily reduce their meeting allowances and salary in order to help the airline survive this latest challenge.
Mr Sumet includes his own remuneration in the proposed cuts.
“This is just one of the measures to cut costs so that THAI will be able to compete in the aviation industry. The spirit of the board and executives will inspire others in our organisation to realise that it is high time that we join forces in all ways to survive this crisis. Whatever can be sacrificed must be sacrificed.”
Mr Sumet also reassured staff that the cuts would be applied to management only and would not affect the quality of Thai Airways’ services.
An unnamed source in the Transport Ministry says the airline’s financial predicament is very serious and puts it at risk of bankruptcy. The source puts Thai Airways’ total debt at around 245 billion baht.
Purchasing a new fleet of planes, worth an estimated 156 billion baht, would make it the world’s most indebted airline, should permission for the purchase be granted.
Growth of Thai economy lowest in nearly five years
The Thai economy registered growth of just 2.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 2.8% in the first quarter. This is the lowest rate of growth in 19 quarters, according to Tossaporn Sirisamphan, secretary-general of Thailand’s economic think-tank, the National Economic and Social Development Board.
Tossaporn warns that although the situation is not yet critical, the government must act quickly to prevent a further economic slump.
Thai PBS World reports that, reacting to an economic stimulus package of over 300 billion baht approved last week, he insists exports must expand by at least 3% during the second half of 2019, while tourism numbers must exceed 20 million, or tourism revenue must generate 2.4 trillion baht.
He also calls for private investment to increase by at least 2.9% in the last two quarters of the year, if the economic slowdown is to be reversed.
Mr Tossaporn points the finger at global economic uncertainty, including the US-China trade war, and Thailand’s own political situation, as contributing to the instability. He also voices concern about the devaluation of both the Chinese and South Korean currencies, coupled with bearish stock markets worldwide.
Not wanting to be the voice of total doom and gloom, he says he’s hopeful the economy will recover during the last two quarters of 2019.
“Government stimulus package for Thai economy is unsustainable”
Anusorn Tamajai, an economist from Rangsit University, says he expects the proposed package to make little difference and has declared it unsustainable.
The package, which should be approved this week, is worth 370 billion baht and includes cash handouts for farmers and low-income earners, grants for children, incentives for domestic travelers, and tax incentives for small businesses.
It’s hoped to stimulate the economy by 3%, in the wake of domestic uncertainty and the ongoing US-China trade war. Last week, the Finance Minister said the aim of the package was to prevent growth sliding below 3% in 2019.
However, economist Anusorn Tamajai has his doubts.
“Short-term spending as part of populist policies will not help much, as the Thai economy is monopolised by big business.”
He adds that most spending by low-income groups will end up as revenue for large businesses. However, he agrees with the plan to reduce the tax burden for small and medium-sized enterprises, which could lead to more private investment.
The government plans to offer generous tax reductions for those who import machinery to upgrade their production with a five-year depreciation allowance. The state-run Government Savings Bank and Krung Thai Bank will also provide combined soft loans worth about 100 billion baht.
The government also plans to direct a number of other state-run banks to provide soft loans to farmers and lower income groups, which Anusorn warns may not be sustainable as its effectiveness relies on public confidence in the future.
Thai governments often resort to state-run bank lending, quasi-fiscal measures that usually increase the burden for banks but translate into a burden for tax payers later.
Bank of Thailand relaxes Loan to Value to boost sluggish property market
The Bank of Thailand says it will relax the Loan to Value (LTV) for homebuyers purchasing residences together and that borrowers or co-borrowers applying for a loan under the first home buyers rule and who do not own any other residence would be given a 90% mortgage on a condominium and 95% for a single detached house and townhouse.
The “co-borrower” is defined as a borrower supporting the family in its bid to obtain a mortgage to buy a residence but who will not become the owner of that residence.
Issara Boonyoung, CEO of Kanda Group, chairman of Business Housing Association, says he’s in favour of relaxing the LTV.
“We believe that the relaxation of the LTV in relation to co-borrowers will see the property market improve by up to two per cent for the rest of this year. This market represents about 20% of the total property market value, which is expected to be worth about 760 billion baht this year.”
He added that the relaxing of the rule will open the opportunity for co-borrowers to make a down payment of about 10% for condominium and 5% for single detached house and townhouse under the LTV first home concept.
The transfer of residences on hold this year has continued to drop and currently stands at 7%, which is better than the early estimates of 10%.
The LTV, which became effective on April 1, 2019, resulted in a drop in the property market in the second quarter of this year, as most homebuyers sped up the transfers of their residential projects and completed them in the first quarter. This had a direct impact on the financial results of property firms, with most announcing a double-digit drop in the second quarter.
