Body of unidentified man found under Narathiwat bridge

A harrowing discovery unfolded yesterday in Narathiwat, where police found the body of an unidentified man under a bridge, believed to be a victim of a personal conflict. The man had his hands bound and was shot twice in the head.

Police officials, led by Apakorn Wirupakarak, were alerted to the grim scene beneath the Batu Salo Re Bridge in Ban Kanua, Kali Sa subdistrict. They promptly informed their superiors and coordinated with the 4507th Ranger Company to secure the area, wary of potential traps for law enforcement.

Apakorn, accompanied by Sawat Fai Sem, the commander of the 4507th Ranger Company, and various officials, including explosive ordnance disposal teams, forensic officers, and local rescue foundations, conducted a thorough investigation at the site. The dry riverbed under the central bridge pier revealed the victim lying in a pool of blood, clad in black trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt.

His hands were tied with a white nylon rope to his waist. The victim sustained two fatal shotgun wounds to the back of his head, leading investigators to estimate his time of death at approximately six hours before discovery.

At the crime scene, police discovered two green shotgun shells but found no identification documents. The man believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, bore a tattoo on his chest. Police officers gathered all evidence before transferring the body to Rangae Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy, said police chief, Apakorn.

“Initially, it is believed that the deceased was abducted by a group of two to three assailants. His hands were bound with nylon rope before being transported by car from another location. The crime may stem from a personal conflict, possibly tied to drug-related issues that could not be resolved, leading the perpetrators to execute him under the bridge.”

Body found

Apakorn also noted that investigators had not dismissed the possibility of unrest-related motives, given the secluded nature of the crime scene, devoid of nearby residential areas. Locals who gathered at the site claimed no familiarity with the deceased, asserting he was not from the village.

Efforts to identify the victim included coordination with police stations across Narathiwat’s 13 districts and neighbouring provinces. Police urged areas with missing person reports to check if the victim matched their records. Pending identification, the body would remain in the hospital mortuary, reported KhaoSod.

Apakorn added, “Once the identity of the victim is established, we will expand our investigation to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The investigation continues, with police seeking leads to uncover the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.