image
Connect with us

Crime

Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

52 mins ago

 on 

Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today
    • follow us in feedly

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a drain in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. He had a gunshot wound to his head and officers say he was shot from a close range. His hands were found handcuffed behind his back.

A local was fishing at the Tha Rua-Hua Trud canal this morning around 10am when he saw something floating in a drain by the canal. At first he thought it might be a dog, but then he realised it was a human body. Forensic responders suspect the man had been dead for 3 to 4 days.

Police have not identified the body at this stage. They say the man is about 30 to 35 years old and has tattoos on his back. He was found wearing black shorts and a green t-shirt, but he did not have any documents, like an identification card, in his pocket.

Medical examiners from the Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital are doing an autopsy on the body. Police are investigating for a possible homicide. Police say the man may have been abducted before he was allegedly killed and dumped into the drain. Police speculate that at least 2 people were involved in the crime.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Philippine president says &#8220;kill the drug traffickers&#8221; | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

“If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.” Philippine police have been ordered to kill those caught trafficking drugs. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said publicly during a Cabinet meeting that he wanted a revised crackdown on the country’s drug trafficking. The country’s leader is known for his strong anti-drug and hard-ball stance on drug dealing and trafficking, backed by the national police, where more than 5,700 alleged drug suspects have been killed. The president gave the order to Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrer, who is a retired army general and former military chief of staff. While […]

Continue Reading

Crime

“Boss” inquiry uncovers evidence of corruption and conspiracy

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

“Boss” inquiry uncovers evidence of corruption and conspiracy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Mail

The inquiry ordered by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha into the handling of the case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has uncovered a trail of corruption and conspiracy. The fugitive Red Bull heir, grandson of the Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, was accused of killing a 47 year old Bangkok police officer in September 2012 by dragging him and his motorbike under his Ferrari for 100 metres. Boss subsequently failed to show for no fewer than 8 summonses and somehow managed to flee the country in 2017 in his family’s private jet to Singapore. While living abroad, local media had no difficulties […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Student union president arrested in Bangkok for July rally

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Student union president arrested in Bangkok for July rally | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The president of the Student Union of Thailand was arrested while in a taxi on her way to class in Bangkok. This comes after a string of arrests police have made on political activists with many charges relating to the pro-democracy protest in July. 21 year old Jutatip Sirikhan video recorded her arrest and posted it live on her Facebook page. An officer in plain, civilian clothes arrested her while she was in a taxi on her way to university. The officer told her that he was a Bangkok Metropolitan Police and told her there was a warrant for her […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending