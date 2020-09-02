Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation | The Thaiger

Crime
Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation
Police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a drain in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. He had a gunshot wound to his head and officers say he was shot from a close range. His hands were found handcuffed behind his back.
A local was fishing at the Tha Rua-Hua Trud canal this morning around 10am when he saw something floating in a drain by the canal. At first he thought it might be a dog, but then he realised it was a human body. Forensic responders suspect the man had been dead for 3 to 4 days.
Police have not identified the body at this stage. They say the man is about 30 to 35 years old and has tattoos on his back. He was found wearing black shorts and a green t-shirt, but he did not have any documents, like an identification card, in his pocket.
Medical examiners from the Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital are doing an autopsy on the body. Police are investigating for a possible homicide. Police say the man may have been abducted before he was allegedly killed and dumped into the drain. Police speculate that at least 2 people were involved in the crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
