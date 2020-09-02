image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Don Mueang falling below passenger goal

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Don Mueang falling below passenger goal | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Despite the return to the skies by many of Thailand’s domestic airlines – Thai Air Asia, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Nok Air Thai Smile, Bangkok Air – Don Mueang Airport has been quiet with only a third of the passengers they’re used to. The Bangkok airport, mostly serving the budget airlines, is even falling below the conservative goals they set early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport’s general manager Sumpun Kutranon says their target was 15 million passengers, but now they expect only 13.6 million passengers this year – the large majority of those arrived in the first three months before the airline groundings kicked in. Last year, the airport had more than 41 million passengers. Before the outbreak, the airport had 700 flights and 120,000 passengers each day. Now the airport only has 220 flights and 45,000 passengers each day.

As coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifting, the daily number of passengers at Don Mueang is slowly rising. But international tourists are still not allowed to enter the country. The restrictions are strict on those who can enter, such as those who have valid work permits or fit into select categories. Necessary documents and approval from the government is required, and those who enter must go through a 14 day quarantine. There is actually a cap on the number of arrivals the government is prepared to accept each day. All of the overseas flights, for now, are coming through Suvarnabhumi Airport where they are set up to receive overseas passenger traffic who will be heading off to the 14 day quarantine.

Sumpun says Don Mueang is ready for an influx of foreign passengers once the government implements a travel bubble policy (or some other ‘plan’ or ‘model’), but no final policy has been confirmed at this stage. The government has discussed possible plans of allowing tourists from countries they’ve deemed a low-risk for spreading the coronavirus to visit Thailand on an extended stay. Those tourists would need to go through a 14 day quarantine at their own cost.

The response from Thais and potential travellers has been ‘mixed’ at this stage.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Steven

    September 2, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I wonder why? could it be that you have not opend up your country to foreigners

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World

Australia falls into a recession, global economies at a loss

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Australia falls into a recession, global economies at a loss | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Michael Lee

“Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic.” Just about everyone hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses closed. Many lost their jobs. Paychecks were cut. Economies across the globe slipped into recession and Australia is now added to that list. The country reported it has sunk into a recession for the first time in 28 years. China is the only major economy that experienced a growth. Australia has reported 26,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 663 deaths. The country was able to slow the spread and contain […]

Continue Reading

Northern Thailand

Concerns over Covid surge in Myanmar prompt increased security at Tak border

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Concerns over Covid surge in Myanmar prompt increased security at Tak border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: สนง.ประชาสัมพันธ์ จ.ตาก / Nation Thailand

The northern province of Tak has stepped up security along the Myanmar border amid concerns about Covid-19 numbers in the neighbouring country. The move comes as 2 schools in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan have had to temporarily close due to a number of students reporting a fever and the revelation that they had crossed the Thai-Myanmar border with their parents. The Thai government is becoming increasingly concerned about illegal immigrants crossing the border, bypassing all Covid checks, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine. A number of trucks have been seen driving to and from the border in recent […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

While all international tourists are banned from entering Malaysia for the rest of the year, the country is also restricting citizens from India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Those countries have reported a high number of coronavirus cases and the numbers continue to go up. Foreign tourists have been banned since March and will be until the end of the year. The country’s Recovery Movement Control Order is in place until December 31. The Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin says the virus is “still actively spreading across the world.” India has reported 3.7 million confirmed cases and 66,460 coronavirus related deaths, according […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending