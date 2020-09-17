Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide

Caitlin Ashworth

Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide
PHOTO: Siamrath
Bangkok police found 5 family members, including a 9 year old boy, shot dead inside a Suksawat home this morning. Police suspect the incident was a murder suicide, or even a multiple suicide.

Neighbours say they heard several gunshots coming from the house and called the police. Officers from the Thun Khru police station found 3 men, a woman and a 9 year old boy dead on the floor in pools of blood. They say one of the men had a pistol in his hand.

The family worked together trading auto parts and police say the man holding the gun was the owner of the company. Police say they have “no idea” what the motive could be behind the killings or possible suicides. They are still investigating.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

