Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician

Ayutthaya gold robbery suspects involved in the 2-million-baht (US$55,000) raid on a bullion shop at a shopping mall in the Sena district were rounded up by police overnight.

In news which will shock many readers, one of the alleged robbers turns out to be a local politician. Investigators from provincial police region 1 and Ayutthaya police swooped on two of the suspects at around 8.45pm Friday. A third was captured in the early hours of Saturday.

Further information has been promised at a press conference later today.

The robbery at Yaowarat M Gold at Lotus mall in Sena took place at around 11am on November 4.

One suspect – a former local politician – has already been interrogated as a suspect in other serious crimes, but somehow managed to evade or avoid prosecution. The petty politico was questioned by police about his involvement in drug cases back in 2018. It is not clear why police have declined to name the suspect, as is normal practice in such cases.

A lone assailant jumped over the showcases in the deserted shop and quickly swept gold necklaces and other jewellery from their trays into a shoulder bag. He then ran out of the shop as quickly as he had entered and fled on a motorcycle. The entire robbery took less than one minute.

Pol Maj Gen Pheeraphong Wongsamarn, deputy chief of the provincial police region 1, said that there were plans already in place to search four locations in the district on Saturday in search of further evidence to link the suspects to the robbery.